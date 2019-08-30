MORRISTOWN — The T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) Mountain Division will wrap up their tournament season for anglers with a two-day BFL Super Tournament on Cherokee Lake, Saturday, Sept. 7 and Sunday, Sept. 8.
Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $11,000 and $4,500 respectively in the two-day event.
WHEN:
Saturday, Sept. 7 – Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019
Takeoff: 7 a.m. CDT. Weigh-In: 3 p.m.
Takeoff Days 1 – 2, Weigh-In Day 1:
County Line-Highway 25 East Bridge Ramp
Highway 25 East
Morristown, Tenn.
Hosted by the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce
Weigh-In Day 2:
Bass Pro Shops
3629 Outdoors Sportsmans Place
Kodak, Tenn.
NOTES:
Cherokee Lake is expected to offer competitors a lot of different options for catching bass in this early-September BFL Super Tournament. Running the bank with topwater baits like a Whopper Plopper or Heddon Zara Spook could be a good bet for competitors.
The crankbait bite could be good on points or offshore humps, with finesse baits like drop-shot or shaky-head rigs also potentially doing well in those areas. Up the Holston River, anglers may be seen working a buzzbait around some wood.
Both smallmouth and largemouth bass should be a factor for competitors next weekend. A two-day total of 10 bass weighing about 26 to 28 pounds should be able to win this BFL Mountain regular-season finale.
The full field will compete on the first day of competition, with the top 20-percent advancing to the second and final day of competition.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division.
The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American.
The 2020 BFL All-American will be held April 30-May 2 at Lake Hartwell in Anderson, South Carolina, and is hosted by Visit Anderson. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
