CHURCH HILL – Tennessee High came out blazing Friday night, scoring touchdowns on their first five possessions to take a commanding 35-0 lead over Volunteer in the first quarter and tacked one more six-pointer in the second period to overwhelm the Falcons 42-7.
The Vikings’ senior quarterback Cole McBrayer tossed three touchdown passes in the stretch, a 29-yard TD to Kelvin Coleman, a 69-yard pass to Trevor McDowell and a 35-yard score to Isiah Smith. Smith also returned a 43-yard interception for a touchdown while the Vikings (5-1, 2-0) defense kept the hammer down on the Falcons (2-4, 0-3).
Volunteer punted five times in the first half and the visitors’ defense only allowed two first downs in the opening 24 minutes. Tennessee High’s coach Mike Mays said the whole coaching staff’s preparation was key to the easy win.
“I think the biggest thing for us is that we have a coaching staff that has ben there a long time and we coach every position hard every day,” he said. “Hats off to our coaches and our kids who respond to it.
“I am proud that I have those guys and players that listen. I had told them before the game that good teams take care of business. I feel like we did that when we came out in the first quarter when we came out blazing. We played sound on defense and the offense was clicking.”
Falcon coach Justin Pressley said he knew that the Vikings were a solid team across the board and it would take a mighty effort to stay with the fundamentally sound Vikings.
“Some of the things we’ve done against some other teams just did not work with these guys,” said Pressley. “We were struggling to do some other things. It was a lot of head scratching trying to figure out what we needed to do.
“We thought we had the advantage in throwing it over their head and we had some fifty-fifty balls that our guys could have made a play on but they did such a good job tuning and getting back to the ball and they end up making a play on it.
“It takes time to get a team fundamentally sound and we are trying to get there. It just comes down to them being the better team than we are. We just have to keep getting ourselves better.”
The Vikings defense was able to contain Volunteer’s Peyton Derrick, a focus for the team coming into the contest said defensive coordinator Matt Chandler.
“We are fortunate in the great staff we have in coach (Darryl) Shanks, coach (Trea) Leonard, and Brad Stubbs along with coach Mays,” said Chandler. “We just work really good together. We looked at film Sunday and had a plan.”
The Vikings host Cocke County next week while the Falcons travel to Daniel Boone for another 5A region contest.
1 2 3 4 FINAL
Tennessee High 35 7 0 0 42
Volunteer 0 0 0 7 7
Tennessee High – Kelvin Coleman 29 pass from Cole McBrayer (Jacob Craft kick)
Tennessee High – Levon Montgomery 6 run (Craft kick)
Tennessee High – Trevor Dowdell 69 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
Tennessee High – Isaiah Smith 35 pass from McBrayer (Craft kick)
Tennessee High – Smith 43 interception return (Craft kick)
Tennessee High — Dominick Daggs 1 run (Craft kick)
Volunteer – Eli Dorton 74 pass from Garrison Barrett (Dawson Dykes kick)
Tennessee High Volunteer
First Downs 13 3
Rushing Att-Yards 23-111 14-26
Passes Comp-Att-Int 16-21-1 5-16-2
Passing Yards 271 113
Total Offense 282 139
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties/Yards 6-40 4-22
Punts-Average 0-00.0 6-31.3
