2020 Rogersville City School baseball team

The 2020 Rogersville City School baseball team includes: (front row) Grant Morelock, Matt Carpenter, Cooper Bledsoe, Caden Baugh, Landon Jeffers, Gage Adkins and Clay Wagoner; (back row) assistant coach Colby Wagoner, Linkon Helton, Keaton Lawson, Cole Putnal, Jacob Brooks, Aiden Adam, Gage Walker, Manning Brooks and head coach Matt Price.

 Photo by Jim Beller