CHURCH HILL – Teams will be extra hungry when Volunteer hosts Cherokee Friday night for the first time this basketball season.
Of the four varsity squads between the two Hawkins County rivals, only the Lady Falcons (1-3, 10-9 overall) have notched a Big 7 Conference win so far this season.
The boys teams of Cherokee (7-11) and Volunteer (7-13) and
Jason Lawson’s young Lady Chiefs (6-13) are each 0-5 in conference heading into Friday’s games.
“It’s going to be an experience for them going up to a hostile environment,” Lawson told WRGS after Cherokee’s 65-18 loss to Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday. “We’ve not got many girls who have been in that situation before.”
The rivalry is going to be big, no matter where the teams are in the standings.
“It’s always a big game,” Lawson said. “You can throw the records out the door when those two teams play no matter what the sport is.”
After his Chiefs’ 56-45 loss to Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday, Trey Fields told WRGS his team just needs a win, period.
“I know we need it from our record stand-point and to get these kids to understand that they can play. They need a good conference win,” Fields said.
“We’ve got to get back and get to work. They’re going to have to play hard. Volunteer has three really, really good young freshman guards and a couple other kids who have had some experience,” he said.
“We’re going to have to be ready to compete,” Fields said.
Action begins at 4 p.m. when the junior varsity girls tip off.
The JV boys will follow at approximately 5:15 p.m. with the varsity girls game to follow, beginning at around 6:30 p.m.
The varsity boys contest will cap off the evening, tipping off at about 8 p.m.
