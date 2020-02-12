CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior Dakota Hicks broke a boys single season record last week in the Falcons’ narrow, 74-69 loss to Tennessee High at the Falcons Nest.
Hicks broke the old record of 33 drawn charges in a season, and now holds the new record of 35 – and counting. Hicks also led Volunteer in scoring on the night, throwing in 21 points in the Falcons’ hard-fought loss.
McHale Bright led the Vikings (20-8, 7-4) with 27 points. Cole McBrayer added 15, including four three-pointers.
Andrew Knittel added 17 for Volunteer (7-20, 0-10), which also got nine points, nine assists, four rebounds and three steals from fellow Falcon freshman Bradin Minton.
