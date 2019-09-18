CHURCH HILL – Round Two of the soccer battle with Cherokee went the same as the first one.
Just as the Lady Falcons did on Aug.22 at Cherokee, Volunteer captured a 1-0 win Thursday at Volunteer.
The same player scored the match’s only goal – Volunteer junior Emma Lukens. Lady Falcons sophomore Erin Smallwood was in goal with the shutout, Volunteer’s third in a row.
“Megan Christian absolutely dominated the back line and had the game of her life,” said Volunteer coach Jeff Lukens. “She went the whole length of the field and almost scored two times from the defensive position.
“Makenzey Smith also played a great at the right defensive mid position,” said Lukens, whose Lady Falcons played at Greeneville Tuesday. (Results not available at press time)
Volunteer hits the road again Thursday to play at Daniel Boone. Cherokee, which hosted Gibbs Tuesday, hosts Cocke County Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.