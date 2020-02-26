Science Hill defeats D-B in District 1-AAA title

Above: Cherokee’s Breiydon Gilliam (5) powers to the basket against Volunteer’s Tucker Bellamy (23) in their District 1-AAA battle Feb. 17 held at Cherokee High School. The Falcons won the game, 62-57, in overtime. Science Hill captured the district boys championship Saturday with a 62-47 win over Dobyns-Bennett, and David Crockett defeated Tennessee High for third place, 72-64, as the top 4 seeds lived up to their billing. On the girls side, Science Hill beat Daniel Boone, 56-39, for the girls district title. D-B beat Crockett for girls third place, 51-38. Hats off to Cherokee High School for its stellar job in hosting this year’s tournament.

 Photo by Jim Beller