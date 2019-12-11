GRAY – Daniel Boone jumped out to a 10-point lead, maintained it until halftime then turned in a 50-point second half in an 80-57 victory over Volunteer Friday at Snyder Gym.
The Trailblazers built an 18-8 lead as the Falcons committed 12 turnovers in the opening period, then took a 30-20 advantage into halftime.
The ‘Blazers (5-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big 7) scored 25 points in both the third and fourth quarters while holding Volunteer to 19 and 18, respectively.
Volunteer (5-5, 0-1) was led in scoring by Andrew Knittel with 16. Bradin Minton added 10, while Heath Miller and Jon Wes Lovelace chipped in seven apiece.
Colby Backus, Boone’s 6-5 senior, led the Trailblazers with 18 points. Jared Adkins scored 15 and Cade Norris added 13 for Boone, which traveled to Cherokee Friday.
Volunteer will host Sullivan South today.
