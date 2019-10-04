CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s girls soccer team closed its regular season this week, including two back-to-back wins Monday and Tuesday to clinch the first home playoff game in school history.
Volunteer, which was scheduled to host Cumberland Gap Wednesday (results not available at press time), secured the first home playoff game Tuesday with 3-0 win over rival Sullivan South at VHS.
“They beat us 3-2 last week in a friendly match. We beat them 3-0 yesterday in the conference match,” said Volunteer girls soccer coach Jeff Lukens.
Taylor Castle scored a hat trick for the Lady Falcons while Erin Smallwood picked up the shutout.
Seniors Riley Dobbs, Megan Christian and Kiley Trent dominated the back lines to lead the Lady Falcons to victory.
Monday, Volunteer beat Crockett, 3-2, despite falling behind 1-0 in the first minute of the game on a penalty kick.
Alyssa Chappell scored Volunteer’s first goal. Emma Lukens followed with the Lady Falcons’ second goal. Chappell scored her second goal of the game for the difference.
Makenzey Smith assisted on one goal, while Lauren Grevelle assisted on two. Smallwood was in the goal for the win.
The Falcons will host Sullivan South at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
Last year, Volunteer lost at Sullivan South, 4-3, in the first round of the District 1-AA soccer tournament.
“It is going to be a battle,” Lukens said. “They have gotten the better of us in the playoffs before, so we will not take them lightly. They are a good team that is coached well.
“My goal since I started at Volunteer High School was to get, and win, a home playoff game,” Lukens said.
“It is going to be a special night and I hope the community gets behind these girls and packs that stadium,” Lukens said.
