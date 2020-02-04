ROGERSVILLE – Another large crowd is expected when Cherokee hosts rival Volunteer this Friday in the season rematch of their first encounter Jan. 17 in Church Hill.
A near-capacity audience watched those games at the Falcons Nest saw the Hawkins rivals split varsity contests. Cherokee’s boys used a 22-2 run in the third quarter to break open a close game and run away with a 60-39 win.
The girls varsity game was the highlight of the day. The upstart Lady Chiefs ran out to a 15-0 lead but saw Volunteer claw its way back into it.
Ultimately, Audrey Evans scored off an inbound pass with :04 remaining to lift the Lady Falcons to a come-from-behind, 34-33 victory over Cherokee.
Host Volunteer swept the junior varsity games the first time around. The Lady Falcons jumped out to an early lead and kept the clamps on Cherokee for a 37-20 win.
Volunteer’s JV boys broke open a close game with a second-quarter run that turned a one-point deficit to a 10-point lead in a 61-42 victory over the Chiefs.
There will be four games again this Friday, beginning at 4 p.m.
The junior varsity girls tip off at 4 p.m.
The junior varsity boys will follow at approximately 5:15 p.m.
The varsity girls will tip off at around 6:30 p.m. with the varsity boys game to round things out afterward at around 8 p.m.
Volunteer’s girls (12-12, 3-6) are angling to catch David Crockett (13-12, 4-5) in the Big 7 standings. A win over Cherokee would get them a step closer. The Lady Chiefs (7-19, 0-10) would like to play spoiler with their first league win of the season.
Neither boys team is having a season to remember. Cherokee (9-16, 1-9) has bragging rights with its only Big 7 win coming over Volunteer (7-19, 0-9) in the Jan. 17 matchup.
