CLARKSVILLE – The Rogersville City School boys cross country team and three Surgoinsville Middle School athletes will compete in the TMSAA Cross Country State Championships Saturday at the South Nine in Clarksville.
Qualiffying for Surgoinsville Middle School are Roman Borghetti-Metz, his sister, Sabella Borghetti-Metz, and their SMS teammate, Jacie Begley.
The Rogersville City School boys cross country team is heading to state for the first time in school history. The RCS girls made appearances the past three years.
The RCS boys team is led by three-year veterans Jayden Ward and Connor Armstrong, and newcomer Adonis Kincaid.
Other members of the RCS boys team are Holden Sattler, Clay Wagoner, Aryan Buchanan, Brayden Albright, Chase Houck, Cross Taylor, Braxton Markham, Kason Markham, Nicona Williams, Jackson Harrell, Noah Hawk, Ben Goddard, Trey Smith, Ali Agland and Cole Lawson.
