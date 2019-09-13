CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s girls soccer team “clean-sheeted” Unicoi County, 9-0, Tuesday at Volunteer.
Lady Falcons junior Emma Lukens went wild, scoring four goals and contributing assists on two other goals.
Fellow junior Makenzey Smith added one goal and two assists.
Erin Smallwood was in goal for the shutout.
Taylor Castle and Savanna Hamilton scored their first career goals for Volunteer. Hamilton, a defender tested out at center forward, scored one minute after being substituted into the game.
Alyssa Chappell and Riley Dobbs also scored goals for Volunteer, which was scheduled to host Cherokee Thursday night. (Results not available at press time.)
