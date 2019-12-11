GRAY – Jaycie Jenkins scored 20 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead Daniel Boone to a 63-43 win over Volunteer Friday at Boone.
The Lady Falcons jumped out to an 8-4 lead, but Jenkins led a comeback, hitting a three-pointer halfway through the opening period to ignite a 9-7 rally to pull within 15-13 at the close of the first.
Aliyah Crawley kept the Lady Falcons in the game in the first half, scoring 13 of her team-high 19 to keep Volunteer within 33-28 at the half.
The Lady Blazers put the clamps down defensively in the second half, holding Volunteer to seven and eight points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, while scoring 12 and 18 themselves.
Kenady Knittel added 11, including three three-pointers, and Audrey Evans scored eight for Volunteer (3-5, 0-1).
Besides Jenkins’ 20, Daniel Boone (4-4, 2-0) got 15 from Madi Runnels, including three from beyond the arc, and 10 points from Camryn Sarvis.
