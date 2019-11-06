CHURCH HILL – The way the Falcons finished the year, Justin Pressley wishes the 2019 football season had a couple more games.
“We were a whole lot more physical the last couple weeks than we were the previous few weeks,” Pressley said. “We hit a stretch of games with Cherokee, Tennessee High and Boone that was brutal for us.
“The last three games we had a chance to win them all. The Morristown East game, I felt like could have won that football game. We made some mistakes in that game that really cost us, some penalties. We kind of hit our stride a little bit in that game and then we didn’t finish,” the second-year Falcons coach said.
“Throughout the week for Unicoi, we stressed being more physical and to finish strong,” Pressley said. The Falcons won at Unicoi, 40-28, then went to Cocke County Friday and whipped the Fighting Cocks, 35-12, to conclude the season at 4-6, 1-5 in the Mountain Lake Conference.
“We ended on a note where we wish we had a couple of games left, because we’re kind of hitting our peak now,” Pressley said. “We kind of hit our stride and wish we had more to play.”
Pressley credited his 11 seniors – James Adkins, Luke Bellamy, Peyton Derrick, Eli Dorton, Christian Gibson, Jacob Gladson, Andre Harless, Chad McMellon, Heyden Powell, Jesse Rollins and Clay Snapp – for their play and leadership.
“I came in two years ago – last year – and guys like Clay Snapp, Christian Gibson, Jesse Rollins, Luke Bellamy, Jacob Gladson and those guys were instrumental in helping changing the culture,” Pressley said.
“Those guys did a great job of buying into what we were doing as a staff and what we wanted as a program. I can’t thank them enough. I tell the guys going forward that these guys really set the foundation for us. We’re in good shape right now moving forward thanks to them,” he said.
At least two Falcons will likely get some calls from college teams.
“I know that Clay and Peyton have definitely gotten some interest from some schools. I expect those two to get some looks,” Pressley said.
“If I’m looking for one of the strongest guys in Northeast Tennessee, I’m going after Clay. He’s extremely physical and extremely strong and has really good technique. He’s not going to be that 6-3, 6-4 guys that most of these schools around here want, but he’s going to be stronger than those guys. He’s going to do more things than those guys. So I hope that he gets some looks,” Pressley said.
“Peyton, as well. Peyton is also undersized, but the things he can do with the football, I think will make anybody real excited,” Pressley said.
Pressley looked ahead to players he’ll have to replace and others who will return.
“We’re losing guys like Clay Snapp and Eli (Dorton) and Peyton (Derrick) offensively and Clay on both sides of the ball. Luke and Jacob were just phenomenal,” Pressley said.
“It’s going to hurt losing those guys, but they put the program in the right spot going forward. What we do next year and in the future will be thanks to those guys for getting it going. They were great kids and bought into what we were doing and were really good leaders for our team,” he said.
“It was exciting getting those guys to believe in their senior year. We had our senior night spoiled by Morristown East, but we went and spoiled two senior nights. That was good for us and good for our kids,” Pressley said.
“Clay is going to be hard to replace. He is such an anchor for us on the offensive line. Christian Gibson and Clay on the offensive and defensive line were really big for us up front, so it’s going to tough to replace those guys. They were four-year players, very strong and very physical players,” he said.
“And then Peyton Derrick, the things he does for us and all the ways we used him, it’s going to be difficult to replace him. But we’ve got some things in mind that we’re going to do and we return a lot of guys,” Pressley said.
“We brought in a lot of young guys last year and they’ve done well. Things really started slowing down for them against Morristown East. Things are going to get better here and we’ll keep moving in the right direction. We’re really excited about it. Like I told our fans and the community early on, we’ve got to be patient right now because we’re playing a lot of freshmen and sophomores,” Pressley said.
Leading the 2020 Falcons will be running back Cameron Johnson and quarterback Garrison Barrett, who got a taste of action last year as a freshman, then started all this season as a sophomore.
“We’re going to return the leading rusher in Cam Johnson,” Pressley said. “I think he’s leading rusher for the whole conference. We’ll return him and we return Garrison.
“Just looking at his last two games, he threw for 500 yards and completed about 75 percent of his passes. We’re going to return that. He’s starting to hit his stride, as well,” Pressley said.
Barrett will have his two favorite downfield receivers back.
“Andrew Salyers is one of our leading receivers and Caleb Scott is our tight end. He throws to those guys quite a bit. This year we were heavy on the sweeps and the screens with Peyton. Losing him, we’re going to try to really improve our downfield passing game. We’ll get that going next season and we’ll get the ball a lot to Cam. He does a lot of good things with the ball,” said Pressley, who liked the progression of his sophomore quarterback.
“He did a great job last year taking over when Eli got hurt. He had some tough games. Cherokee, he played a pretty good game. Tennessee High, we couldn’t do anything with, they’re stout defensively. And then Daniel Boone gave us all kinds of problems, as well. Those were tough for him, but he finished strong.
“Morristown East, he does a great job in the fourth quarter driving one down about to score. We end up fumbling the ball on the goal line. But these past two games have been really encouraging for him and have given us some ideas about what we’re going to do going forward,” Pressley said.
“He’s thrown the ball really well. We’ve done a lot of different things with our passing game the last couple weeks to get the ball out there and try to get more one-on-one matchups with Andrew and Caleb.
“We’ll continue to do that for him. I honestly see him being the best quarterback in our conference. I don’t really see any way he wouldn’t be,” Pressley said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.