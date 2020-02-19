CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s first time hosting the Region 1 Individuals Wrestling Tournament was a roaring success.
“It went really well,” said Volunteer wrestling coach Scott Solomon. “We finished fifth as a team in team points and we had five qualifiers and two region champs.
“Alex and Ben Tucker were both region champs in their weight class (195, 113, respectively). Evan Glass was fourth in 106. Jacob Gladson was third in 160 and Ethan Rimer was third in heavyweight,” Solomon said.
“So, we have five headed to Franklin this week,” Solomon said. “We’ve had some qualify every year now except the first couple of years.”
The Division 1 Tennessee High School State Wrestling Championships begin Thursday at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin, Tenn.
“We head down Wednesday and wrestling starts Thursday. I’d like to bring home some medalists this year, especially with my region champs,” Solomon said.
Each wrestler will be a newcomer to the spectacle that is the state wrestling championships, twelve rings of concurrent action, each fueled on by their respective, rowdy fans.
“None of them have qualified for state before, so it’s a whole new ballgame for them,” Solomon said. “I expect them to do pretty well.”
