CHURCH HILL – Megan Christian signed a letter of intent to continue her education and track career at Milligan College during a signing ceremony Wednesday at Volunteer.
“She has got a deal,” Volunteer Athletic Director Jim Whalen told the gathering in attendance. “She has got almost everything paid for. You’ve got to do what she’s doing right now. Her academics, she’s doing well. She did great on her ACT. It’s so important.
“Plus, her athletic ability, being able to run. She is getting her college paid for. It’s such a great deal, you can’t pass it up. She’s going to a university that costs $43,000 for next to nothing. We’re proud of her. She’s going to get a great education. They’re getting a great student-athlete,” Whalen said.
“I’m pretty excited,” Christian said. “This is a pretty exciting experience, going to run track at Milligan. I’ve always run track. I’ve always wanted to continue it through my college career.”
“There’s a saying in track and field, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish,’” Volunteer track coach Jim Ailshie said. “Megan came in as a freshman. She was somewhat overshadowed by her sisters. She was humble, quiet, came to practice and did the workouts and never complained and was always there.”
Sisters Whitney and Katie preceded Megan at Volunteer, excelled in athletics – track and cheerleading, respectively – and earned college scholarships themselves.
“Her sisters were a little bit different in that one was a hurdler and a long jumper – Whitney qualified for the state meet in the long jump her junior year and the 100-meter hurdles her senior year,” Ailshie said.
“Katie did really well and gained an acrobatic scholarship over at King. So, Megan did have to follow in her sisters’ footsteps. But I think she’s making her own successful path in the sport of track and field with the events that’s she’s in,” he said.
“My sisters did it and they inspired me to run, too,” Megan said. “They never really ran my race, so I kind of liked that. So, I didn’t have to beat any of them because, honestly, they would probably beat me if they ran that.
Christian, who been running since third grade, said she really caught the running fever her freshman year. “That’s when competition was real and I could actually start winning,” she said. “I like winning so it was fun for me.”
Christian has already had a strong start to her senior season Tuesday night during a meet at Cherokee (see story, p. B2).
“Last night, she won both the 400-meter dash in the pouring rain and also the 200 and was a part of our winning 4x400 meter relay team,” Ailshie said. “So, she won three events last night just starting out the year. I’m looking forward to seeing how she does this track season.”
Christian has been shaving time every season.
“Her first year, she started off running the 400 in about 1:08 and improved by the end of the season to 1:05,” Ailshie said. “The next year, she improved to 1:02. This past year, she ran 1:01.
“She also participated on the 4x100 and we finished fifth at the sectional. We missed qualifying (for the state meet) by two-tenths of a second. So, she can run the 100 meters,” Ailshie said.
“What got the colleges’ attention was she ran cross country this past season. She ran 22:10 for a 5K at the Trailblazer Invitational over in Gray. So, it showed the college coaches she had range by running the 4x100; she ran 27.76 and won in the Volunteer Last Chance Meet last year in the 200; and then she can run the 5K in 22:10,” Ailshie said.
“So what it shows is she has potential. She’s been trained more like a 400-meter runner, but I think the colleges would like to see her move up maybe and become an 800-meter runner. They see her potential and she’s done extremely well. She was also the outstanding runner for the season for the Volunteer cross country team while playing soccer. She’s done very, very well during her time here,” he said.
“Another important thing to colleges is that she’s a high-character individual. That was very important to them. Milligan has a great team. They’re done extremely well over the years at the NAIA level. Milligan is one of the top colleges academically in the state. And they’ve got a fine track program headed by Chris Layne, who’s not only the director of track and field over there, but he’s an agent in the summer and represents a lot of professional athletes overseas. So she’s going to be in a very, very great structured program and I think she’ll do quite well at the collegiate level,” Ailshie said.
Although she’s shown great versatility, Christian’s favorite event is one of the most challenging in track.
“My main event is the 400,” she said. “I’m the fastest that we have at Volunteer. At Milligan, I think I’m going to run the 400 there. I think I’m going to stay with the sprints for college and they might put me in the 800, but I’m mostly going to focus on the 400.”
Christian said running the 400 is a true test because it requires speed and endurance.
“It’s tough, especially the last 100, because you’re pushing yourself really hard just to get to the finish line. You can’t even feel your legs. You’re just moving, trying to move as fast as you can. It’s hard,” she said.
Christian has some goals for her final season at Volunteer before she starts thinking about Milligan.
“For my senior year, I want to get the school record for the 400. The school record is a minute-flat. My PR is a 1:01:46. And make it state, hopefully, but we’ll see,” she said.
“I need to work on just keep on pushing myself at the end of a race. A lot of times, it’s easy just to give up. But I need to keep focusing on making myself push harder so I can do better. We’re going to start a workout program in June. They said they’re going to let me live out my high school career and then we’re going to get focused,” Christian said.
Christian feels at home at Milligan.
“I really like the campus,” she said. “It’s very hilly, but it’s very close and it’s kind of small. I went there with the track team and they’re really nice. I like how they’re faith-centered. They want to focus on your connection with God and strengthen that while you get a good education. I like that aspect of it.”
Christian said influential people in her life have been “definitely my parents. They’ve always pushed me to do my best and they’ve always been very successful. And that’s inspired me to be successful, too.”
They also influenced her career path.
“All of my sisters and my family have wanted to go into the medical field and I’ve always felt it would be fun to be helping people, saving their lives,” Megan said.
“I’m going to major in biology and then after I get that, I’ll go to P.A. (Physician’s Assistant) school and get my degree and be a P.A. They have a good P.A. program there,” said Christian, adding, “You can still diagnose patients, but you won’t be the main person over it. You just help them.”
While she’s excited about her future, Megan said she will cherish memories from high school.
“I’m probably going to remember all the friends I’ve made because I’ve made a lot of friends at Volunteer, and all the fun memories that we’ve had,” she said. “Definitely I’ll remember all the sports and the games that we won in soccer and the meets we’ve won in track.”
