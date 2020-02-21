ROGERSVILLE – Volunteer spent Tuesday’s entire game trying to recover from a 14-1 start but couldn’t get over the final hump in a 46-45 loss to David Crockett in the District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament at Cherokee High School.
“That just says something about our program now,” said Lady Falcons coach Tyrone Smith. “We don’t quit. We keep playing.”
Volunteer’s frustrating inability to score a basket in the first quarter was matched only by the ensuing, painstaking quest to even the game back up, which never came closer than the final margin, which was achieved on a game-ending, three-point bomb by Kenady Knittel, whom the Lady Pioneers keyed on for most of the contest.
“It really didn’t hurt us too much,” Smith said. Knittel scored 11, including three from 3-point range. “We really kept scoring. We’ve been going through box-and-ones all year, so we’ve been used to it. We had plays set up.”
The main problem was the slow start. The Lady Falcons tried for three quarters to make up for Crockett’s 14-1 start, beginning with Atlee Dean’s two free throws with .2 seconds left in the first quarter.
A three by Knittel and a drive by Dean and the Lady Falcons were within 14-8 with 6:38 to play in the first half. A 7-4 run by Volunteer – including another three and putback by Knittel and a coast-to-coast layup by Kendra Huff – had the Lady Falcons within 18-15.
But Crockett closed the half on a 5-2 run for a 23-17 halftime advantage.
Volunteer’s frustration continued in the third period as the Lady Falcons twice rallied to get within four – 23-19 and 28-24 – only to see the Lady Pioneers stretch the lead back to eight or nine. Crockett led 35-27 after Volunteer’s Audrey Evans scored as time expired in the third.
Emma Gouge, who led Crockett with 13 points and 15 rebounds, scored on a drive with 6:11 remaining to put the Lady Pioneers up, 38-29.
Volunteer then went on a 7-0 run, capped by Elise McKinney’s three-pointer, to close the gap to 38-36 with 4:55 to go.
Neither team helped itself as much as it could have at the free throw line. The Lady Falcons would end up 18-of-28 in the game, compared to Crockett’s 14-of-27. Aside from Knittel’s game-ending three, all the points in the final 4:15 were scored from the line.
Crockett went 8-for-14 from the stripe down the stretch, while Volunteer was 6-of-10.
Dean led all scorers with 16. Knittel had 11 and Evans eight for Volunteer. Gouge’s 13 led Crockett, which also got 10 from Mackenzie Baldwin.
“Don’t take anything away from Crockett,” Smith said. “They played well in everything they’re going through. But at the same time, we didn’t take it when we should have. We should have taken it when we had the chance.”
The Lady Pioneers (14-17) have had their own up-and-down emotions to contend with: head coach Tony Gordon was let go for unspecified reasons right before Crockett’s Feb 4 game against Science Hill. After assistant coach Lacie York coached that game, boys head coach Cody Connell assumed girls head coaching duties, as well, for the remainder of the season, which was to include a rematch with Science Hill Friday in the district semifinals.
Volunteer (14-14) finishes its season with its most wins since its 26-10 season in 2013-14 – also the last time Volunteer qualified for the regional tournament. Smith took it in stride.
“I can’t be upset. Even though it’s tough to swallow because we haven’t been to the region in a long time,” he said. “We really wanted that for our community, our athletic director, our coaching staff. Everybody really wanted it. Most importantly, I wanted it for those girls.
“But we came up short. You’ve got to think about this, though – missed free throws, a couple of bad turnovers and you’re still in the game. The good thing about it is you get back to the drawing board and get better next year,” Smith said.
With a better start, “it would have been a different game,” Smith said. “We haven’t started off slow like that in a long time. To be down 14 points and battle back, that’s kind of tough. But I’m proud of my girls.”
