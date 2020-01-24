CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School will host this year’s TMSAA East Tennessee Area 3 boys and girls basketball tournaments, beginning Saturday morning.
Girls and boys games will alternate, beginning at 9 a.m. with Nolachuckey, the No. 1 girls seed taking on the winner of the No. 8 and 9 seeds, which play Friday.
At 10 a.m., the No. 1 boys seed, Rogersville City School, will meet the winner of the No. 8 and 9 seeds, also determined Friday.
At 11 a.m., the girls No. 3 seed, Surgoinsville Middle School, will battle No. 6 McDonald, followed at noon by the boys 3- and 6-seed matchup, Bulls Gap and Camp Creek.
At 1 p.m. the No. 4 seeded girls team, Rogersville City, plays No. 5 Ottway, followed at 2 p.m. by No. 2 boys seed Surgoinsville against the winner of seeds 7 and 10, who were slated to meet Friday night.
The final game of the day is between the boys 4-seed, Nolachuckey, and 5-seed, Debusk.
The girls semifinals are scheduled for 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. Monday, with the boys semifinals played at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The girls championship is slated for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the boys title game at 7:30 p.m. Girls and boys consolation games will precede the finals at 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.