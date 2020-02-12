EIDSON — The Clinch Wildcats jumped out with a high-scoring first quarter to roll to a 59-33 win over the Gate City Christian School Warriors last Tuesday night (Feb 4).
The Wildcats led 23-9 after the first quarter and the game was never in doubt.
Seth Lawson led the Wildcat attack with 12 points closely followed by Joseph Lyons with eleven.
Girls game Lady Wildcats Stop Lady Warriors
EIDSON — The Clinch Lady Wildcats played dominating defense for the second straight game, cruising to a 45-22 win over the Gate City Christian School Warriors.
The Lady Wildcats led 8-0 after the first quarter and held the visitors to a single field goal in the first half.
Jasmine Lyons had 15 points in the victory. Courtney Nichols added nine points and Josie Blankenbeckler had eight.
