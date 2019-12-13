ROGERSVILLE – Coach Trey Fields has been looking for dependable scoring from his Cherokee boys basketball team. Breiydon Gilliam is emerging as his number one threat.
Monday night, the junior scored 28, including four three-pointers, to lead Cherokee to a 60-40 win over West Greene at Cherokee.
Gilliam scored 10 in the first period on four field goals, two from three-point range, as the Chiefs built a 14-9 lead.
Gilliam continued the attack in the second quarter, netting nine more points as Cherokee outscored West Greene, 19-8, in the period to take a 33-17 lead into halftime.
The Buffaloes’ offense finally came alive in the third with 15 points, but could shave only one point off the lead as six different Chiefs hit baskets in the quarter as Cherokee (4-5) went into the fourth with a comfortable 47-32 lead.
Besides Gilliam’s 28, Cherokee got nine points from Andrew Cope and six from Carter Metz.
West Greene (1-9) was led by Ethan Turner with 15 points and Trevor Daniels’ 10.
Cherokee, which was scheduled to host Daniel Boone Friday, is slated to travel to Morristown East Tuesday before hosting the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash basketball tournament Thursday through Saturday at Cherokee.
