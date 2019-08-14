MOSHEIM – The Church Hill Middle School Panthers started the 2019 season Thursday with a 24-6 victory over Mosheim.
The Panthers were led offensively by John Ross, who scored two touchdowns, and Kasey Brown, who scored one.
The Church Hill offensive line, consisting of Devon Wallen, Christian Buchanan, Grant Winegar, Alex Matlock, Hunter Robinson and Michael Clifton, dominated the line of scrimmage.
The Panther defense had an outstanding night, as well, creating two turnovers and limiting the Mosheim offense to zero first downs.
The Church Hill defense was led by Wallen, Buchanan, Alden Anderson, and C.J. Fraysier.
The Panthers were back in action at Sullivan East Tuesday evening (Results not available at press time) then open their home schedule Monday, Aug. 26 against Unicoi.
