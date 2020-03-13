ROGERSVILLE – Hawkins County and Big 7 rivals Cherokee and Volunteer got together for an early-season softball showdown Tuesday evening at Cherokee, but weather had the last laugh.
Umpires halted action due to increased rainfall and slick field conditions with Cherokee’s Haley Vigil on second base with nobody out in the bottom of the third and Volunteer leading, 4-0.
Volunteer scored two in the first inning. Audrey Evans drew a one-out walk and stole second. Alli Chandler then walked and was replaced by courtesy runner Alexis Dixon. Evans took third on a wild pitch, then scored on an error on a fly ball by Myrtle Lawson.
With two outs, Lawson was caught in a rundown during a steal attempt. Dixon took home plate before Lawson was tagged out, giving Volunteer a 2-0 lead.
Evans started another scoring rally with a two-out single in the third. She then stole second during an eight-pitch walk to Aliyah Crawley.
Evans and Crawley then executed a double-steal and scored on Chandler’s single to center to double the Lady Falcon lead to 4-0.
Vigil led off the bottom of the third with a walk, then took second base before play was suspended.
Volunteer’s Chandler allowed one walk and no hits on 28 pitches in her two-plus innings. Cherokee starter Sam Tilson allowed two hits and walked four on 67 pitches through three innings.
School officials haven’t yet made an announcement on a make-up or continuance date.
