KINGSPORT – While the Church Hill Stingrays and Rogersville Flying Fish have been great starter programs for Hawkins County swimmers, more year-round swimming is necessary to compete at the high school level.
Enter Hawkins County Swim, a fall-to-winter program for middle schoolers from all corners of Hawkins County geared to be a feeder program for Volunteer and Cherokee High Schools, whose teams are coached by Jim and Robin Whalen, who have taken on the task of coaching the middle-schoolers, as well.
“We just ended the middle school season,” Jim Whalen said recently. “We had a combination team called Hawkins County Swim, which was swimmers from Bulls Gap, Rogersville City, Rogersville Middle and Surgoinsville and Church Hill.
“I had about 32 middle school swimmers. Before it’s been Church Hill, but we’ve reached into Rogersville and pulled in those kids. They’re great kids. The kids that we added are just super kids,” said Whalen.
“From Bulls Gap to Kingsport for practice three nights a week, that’s a huge commitment,” he said. “They started at the end of September and our season ended the first week in December. Those middle schoolers won every meet with the exception of one against Kingsport and we came in second overall in the championship, right behind Kingsport.
“So we had a really, really good season. When the 32 swimmers get to high school, they’re going to split up and we’ll have some kids at Cherokee. That will help the Cherokee program, too. And it will help the Volunteer program,” Whalen said.
“We can’t wait until they get to high school to try to teach them. We’ve got to get them early and getting those Rogersville kids in the water helps. When the summer comes, those kids will swim with the Fish and I’m fine with that. But for school, we need them competing now, too,” he said.
Since Cherokee swimmers practice and swim with the Volunteer team, merging younger swimmers from the two summer swim teams was a natural union.
“It was Flying Fish and Stingrays that came together,” Whalen said. “Those kids were sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. There were some really good times. A lot of the kids – especially the Rogersville kids – it was their first time on a team outside of the Fish. They really added to what we had going on and the kids got along great. They’re just really good kids.”
Their first season was a successful one.
“We finished in second place in the boys, second place in the girls and second place combined in the middle school championship,” Whalen said. “When they gave out the trophies, I had a young man from Church Hill, an eighth grade boy, and an eighth-grade girl from Rogersville Middle go get the trophies.”
A team favorite named Nolan went to accept the combined teams trophy.
“Nolan swam for us and he was a stud,” Whalen said. “Everybody loved him. He tried so hard. When he went and got that trophy, he took about two steps and kissed that trophy and held it up in the air. I had goose bumps coming off my arms. It was great. Nolan is a great kid.”
