MOORESBURG – The Hawkins County Rescue Squad held its 28th Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament on Saturday at Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg.
A total of 72 teams entered the tournament competing for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and Lunker Cash Awards. Attendance was up by seven boats from 2019’s tournament of 65 teams.
Award winners for the 28th Annual Tournament are as follows:
1st Place with 16.8 lbs., Travis Carpenter and J.R. Henard
2nd Place with 16.3 lbs., Shaun Ramsey and Dustin Buckner
3rd Place with 15.11 lbs., Gary Pilkenton and Clifford Bunch
4th Place with 14.13 lbs., Rodney Kite and Bryson Blevins
Big Fish: 4.11 lbs., Bryce Stone and partner Slade Hickman.
A total of 38 teams choose to weigh-in. The other results have been posted on the Rescue Squad’s Facebook Page and its website: www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.
As a result of the COVID-19 restrictions, there were several changes that were made to the tournament to ensure to the health and safety of all anglers and members.
“We greatly appreciate all the anglers for their understanding and adhering to the changes that had to be made,” said Lt. Cory Young, 2020 Bass Tournament Chairman.
“We would like to say a very special thank you to those sponsors who helped make this year’s event possible,” Young said.
Those sponsors are:
Platinum Sponsors: Ballad Health, Luttrell Staffing/Utility Staffing- Rogersville, Christian-Sells Funeral Home- Rogersville, JJM Transport- Bulls Gap, Rocky Top Grafix- Newport;
Gold Sponsor: Rural Health Services Consortium, Inc- Rogersville;
Silver Sponsors: Rogersville Electric Supplies- Rogersville, Hamilton and Long Tax Service- Rogersville, Rogersville Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram- Rogersville, Holston Electric and Holston Connect- Rogersville, ABB- Rogersville, U-Save Drug Store- Rogersville;
Bronze Sponsors: Henard’s Lumber Company- Rogersville, Hartness Insurance Agency- Rogersville, Smith Auto Parts- Rogersville, and Sherry Price State Farm Insurance- Rogersville.
“Hawkins County Rescue Squad again would like to thank all the different anglers, sponsors, and our members who helped make this year’s tournament a success,” Young said.
“The funds raised from the event are used for the betterment of our agency to improve the services we provide for the citizens and visitors of Hawkins County,” Young said.
More information about the Hawkins County Rescue Squad can be found at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.
