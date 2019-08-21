2019 Cherokee High School Chiefs

The 2019 Cherokee Chiefs include: (first row) CL- Ainsley Antrican, CL- Jera Greer,1-Jonas Leeper, 2- Hayzen Hayes, 3- Austin Hamblen, 4- Tater Haun, 6- Brayden Collins, 7- Connor Smith, 8- Collin Trent, 9- Brandon Ramsey, HC- Cody Baugh,10- Will Price, 11- Jonathon Fulkerson, 12- Micah Jones, 13- Trenton Kennedy, 14- Victor Lawson, 15- Parker Bailey, 16- Trent Price, 17- Justin Hamblen, CL- Aubrey Shearer, and CL-Lorie Carroll; (second row) CL-Emily Franklin, CL- Morgan Hunter, 18- Jaret Greene, 19- Micah Jones, 20- James Bond, 21- Landon Herrington, 22- Isaac Williams, 23- Bobe Allen, 24- Landon Jackson, 26- Jonah Lowe, 27- Aiden Webb, 30- Matt Newton, 32- Tucker Owen, 33- Matthew Lewis, 34- Nick Sumpter, 37- Joe Henley, 39- Trenton Lamb, 41- Dylan McClanahan, 42- Thomas Hughes, CL- Mandolyn Hooker and CL- Allie Bradley; (third row) CL- Courtney Leroy, CL- Ashton Forbis, 43- Eli Davis, 44- Avery Lowe, 45- Noah Marrisett, 47- Noah Parvin, 50- Tyler Susong, 51- Bradley Owenby, 52- Hunter Adkins, 53- Jake Markham, 54- Austin Spencer, 55- Elisha Manis, 56- Antonio Bautista, 57- Caleb Haun, 58- Issac Winegar, 59- Harley Taylor, CL-Hannah Tate and CL- Hanna Mills; (fourth row) CL- Shi Simpson, CL- Lacy Collier, 60- Michael Reed, 61- Nathaniel Littleton, 62- Cody Keen, 63- Dalton Pearson, 64- Devan Carpenter, 65- Jake Bowers, 67- Adam Johnson, 68- Taylor Sharpless, 70- David Weaver, 72- Dylan Smith, 73- Aaron Stewart, 74- Josh Calhoun, 75- Thomas Faust, CL-Bre Ward and CL-Briana Pearson; (fifth row) AC- Tyler Hensley, AC- Mylan Brewer, AC- Kenny Holt, AC- Nick Winstead, 77- Nathaniel Johnson, 80- S.J. Rees, 81- Haidyn Lawson, 83- Jim Jenkins, 85- Michael Graham, 86- Preston McNally, 87- Matt Ives, 88- Mark Holcomb, 92- Jacob Clark, AC- Todd Pait, AC- Josh Hensley, AC- Aaron Carter, AC-Chris Colley and AC- Brad Bean. CL: Cheerleader; AC: Assistant Coach; HC – Head Coach.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn