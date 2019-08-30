BRISTOL – Volunteer’s boys placed sixth and girls seventh in the annual Run for the Hills cross country season-opener at South Holston Dam last Saturday.
Rylan Greene was Volunteer boys top finisher, placing 23rd with a time of 19:13.
Megan Christian was Volunteer girls top finisher, placing 41st in a time of 25:50.
Cherokee’s Landry Russell and Neyla Price placed 26th and 27th, respectively, with respective times of 23:39.3 and 23:48.7.
In middle school competition, Surgoinsville’s Roman Borghetti-Metz placed sixth among middle school boys with a time of 9:22.5.
His sister, Sabella Borghetti-Metz, was the county’s top girl, finishing in 16th place in 11:15.5. Teammate Jacie Begley wasn’t far behind, placing 19th in 11:20.
Here are results of local interest:
High School Varsity Boys
23 Rylan Greene Volunteer High School 19:13.0
39 Luke Winegar Volunteer High School 20:04.8
40 Evan Glass Volunteer High School 20:10.9
51 Preston Dingus Volunteer High School 20:38.2
63 Nathan Michalik Volunteer High School 21:28.6
77 Charlie Wilson Volunteer High School 22:24.1
82 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer High School 22:51.0
92 Jordan Hughes Cherokee High School 25:06.5
96 Noah Elkins Cherokee High School 25:52.8
97 Ty Burnette Volunteer High School 26:29.4
98 Tucker Houck Cherokee High School 26:54.0
High School Varsity Girls
26 Landry Russell Cherokee High School 23:39.3
27 Neyla Price Cherokee High School 23:48.7
41 Megan Christian Volunteer High School 25:50.0
43 Celine McNally Volunteer High School 26:09.5
47 Elise McKinney Volunteer High School 26:37.9
48 Sara Winegar Volunteer High School 26:42.5
66 Atley Antrican Cherokee High School 30:02.2
67 Chloe Cooper Cherokee High School 30:04.8
75 Julia Chambers Volunteer High School 32:53.3
High School Junior Varsity Boys
39 Jack Cannon Volunteer High School 23:54.4
40 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer High School 23:59.2
44 Caleb Greene Volunteer High School 24:23.8
77 Ethan Council Volunteer High School 27:28.7
87 Joseph Voight Volunteer High School 29:18.6
Middle School Boys
6 Roman Borghetti-Metz Surgoinsville Middle School 9:22.5
32 Adonis Kincaid Rogersville City School 10:23.4
53 Eamon Ailshie Surgoinsville Middle School 10:48.9
60 Lucas Case Surgoinsville Middle School 10:57.0
77 Kevin Mccury Surgoinsville Middle School 11:21.0
91 Holden Sattler Rogersville City School 11:31.9
92 Isaiah Livesay Surgoinsville Middle School 11:32.2
125 Brett Clark Surgoinsville Middle School 12:02.6
127 Landen Walker Surgoinsville Middle School 12:05.7
133 Connor Armstrong Rogersville City School 12:15.1
146 Brayden Albright Rogersville City School 12:25.7
163 Ali Agland Rogersville City School 12:42.3
173 Aryan Buchanan Rogersville City School 12:54.9
189 Clay Wagoner Rogersville City School 13:20.6
216 Jackson Harrell Rogersville City School 14:29.4
246 Cooper Laws Surgoinsville Middle School 16:49.0
256 Isaiah Carr Surgoinsville Middle School 18:26.9
Middle School Girls
16 Sabella Borghetti-MetzSurgoinsville Middle School 11:15.5
19 Jacie Begley Surgoinsville Middle School 11:20.0
64 Kaitlann Lipton Surgoinsville Middle School 12:41.2
75 Meredith Moses Rogersville City School 12:57.5
94 Abby Childress Surgoinsville Middle School 13:29.9
107 Aliah Laster Surgoinsville Middle School 13:50.4
112 Evie Dellinger Rogersville City School 13:55.5
148 Kendra Fields Rogersville City School 14:46.5
160 Lucy Ferguson Surgoinsville Middle School 15:29.4
176 Angelina Holly Surgoinsville Middle School 16:44.4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.