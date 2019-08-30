BRISTOL – Volunteer’s boys placed sixth and girls seventh in the annual Run for the Hills cross country season-opener at South Holston Dam last Saturday.

Rylan Greene was Volunteer boys top finisher, placing 23rd with a time of 19:13.

Megan Christian was Volunteer girls top finisher, placing 41st in a time of 25:50.

Cherokee’s Landry Russell and Neyla Price placed 26th and 27th, respectively, with respective times of 23:39.3 and 23:48.7.

In middle school competition, Surgoinsville’s Roman Borghetti-Metz placed sixth among middle school boys with a time of 9:22.5.

His sister, Sabella Borghetti-Metz, was the county’s top girl, finishing in 16th place in 11:15.5. Teammate Jacie Begley wasn’t far behind, placing 19th in 11:20.

Here are results of local interest:

High School Varsity Boys

23 Rylan Greene Volunteer High School 19:13.0

39 Luke Winegar Volunteer High School 20:04.8

40 Evan Glass Volunteer High School 20:10.9

51 Preston Dingus Volunteer High School 20:38.2

63 Nathan Michalik Volunteer High School 21:28.6

77 Charlie Wilson Volunteer High School 22:24.1

82 Andrew Dickerson Volunteer High School 22:51.0

92 Jordan Hughes Cherokee High School 25:06.5

96 Noah Elkins Cherokee High School 25:52.8

97 Ty Burnette Volunteer High School 26:29.4

98 Tucker Houck Cherokee High School 26:54.0

High School Varsity Girls

26 Landry Russell Cherokee High School 23:39.3

27 Neyla Price Cherokee High School 23:48.7

41 Megan Christian Volunteer High School 25:50.0

43 Celine McNally Volunteer High School 26:09.5

47 Elise McKinney Volunteer High School 26:37.9

48 Sara Winegar Volunteer High School 26:42.5

66 Atley Antrican Cherokee High School 30:02.2

67 Chloe Cooper Cherokee High School 30:04.8

75 Julia Chambers Volunteer High School 32:53.3

High School Junior Varsity Boys

39 Jack Cannon Volunteer High School 23:54.4

40 Dakota Caldwell Volunteer High School 23:59.2

44 Caleb Greene Volunteer High School 24:23.8

77 Ethan Council Volunteer High School 27:28.7

87 Joseph Voight Volunteer High School 29:18.6

Middle School Boys

6 Roman Borghetti-Metz Surgoinsville Middle School 9:22.5

32 Adonis Kincaid Rogersville City School 10:23.4

53 Eamon Ailshie Surgoinsville Middle School 10:48.9

60 Lucas Case Surgoinsville Middle School 10:57.0

77 Kevin Mccury Surgoinsville Middle School 11:21.0

91 Holden Sattler Rogersville City School 11:31.9

92 Isaiah Livesay Surgoinsville Middle School 11:32.2

125 Brett Clark Surgoinsville Middle School 12:02.6

127 Landen Walker Surgoinsville Middle School 12:05.7

133 Connor Armstrong Rogersville City School 12:15.1

146 Brayden Albright Rogersville City School 12:25.7

163 Ali Agland Rogersville City School 12:42.3

173 Aryan Buchanan Rogersville City School 12:54.9

189 Clay Wagoner Rogersville City School 13:20.6

216 Jackson Harrell Rogersville City School 14:29.4

246 Cooper Laws Surgoinsville Middle School 16:49.0

256 Isaiah Carr Surgoinsville Middle School 18:26.9

Middle School Girls

16 Sabella Borghetti-MetzSurgoinsville Middle School 11:15.5

19 Jacie Begley Surgoinsville Middle School 11:20.0

64 Kaitlann Lipton Surgoinsville Middle School 12:41.2

75 Meredith Moses Rogersville City School 12:57.5

94 Abby Childress Surgoinsville Middle School 13:29.9

107 Aliah Laster Surgoinsville Middle School 13:50.4

112 Evie Dellinger Rogersville City School 13:55.5

148 Kendra Fields Rogersville City School 14:46.5

160 Lucy Ferguson Surgoinsville Middle School 15:29.4

176 Angelina Holly Surgoinsville Middle School 16:44.4

