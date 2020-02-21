CHURCH HILL – Volunteer senior Raenah Barton signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play volleyball for Walters State.
“I feel a little bit nervous, but pretty good,” said Barton, who has played volleyball for “as long as I can remember, since I was a little kid.”
She’s looking forward to the next two years of her education there.
“I really like the environment there,” she said. “The girls were super-welcoming. I like the coaches. I like that it’s a small community college. I like that and it’s close to home.”
Barton has her career path plotted out.
“I’m planning on going into counseling or psychology and to do something in that area for my major,” she said. “I’m a people person. I like talking to people. I like seeing how their mind works, how they think. So, I think doing something that involves counseling or helping kids, teenagers, anything to do with people.”
After two years at Walters State, Barton plans to transfer to a four-year school to complete her education. “I want to play volleyball if I get a scholarship. If not, I’ll just focus on my studies,” she said.
Barton played three sports at Volunteer – volleyball, basketball and softball.
“Volleyball is definitely my favorite. It’s my sport. I’m taller than most. I would say hitting is a strength, and possibly blocking. That’s my main help for Walters State, hitting and blocking on front row. They talked possibly about playing middle, but also outside as an option. I’m not sure which one. It just depends on whatever they would like me to play,” Barton said.
That attitude is something Barton’s past and future coaches like.
“Coaching Raenah has been a joy,” said Volunteer girls volleyball coach Tennille Green. “I’ve had Raenah on travel teams and now the school team for several years. She’s the cheerleader of the team. She’s the positive one who tries to keep everybody up and going all the time. You’ve got to have one of those on the team at the very least to get a team going.”
Besides her positive attitude, Barton makes many positive things happen on the court.
“She sees the court very well,” Green continued. “She’s one who communicates very well on the court. I think that is her biggest strength.
“I think as long as she listens to her coaches like she has with me, she’s going to be just fine. I’m sure that her coaches at Walters State will probably work on her strength and her quickness because at the college level that’s always something you’ve got to work towards,” Green said.
Josh Wenger coached Barton at Volunteer before Green took over last year.
“I really enjoyed coaching Raenah,” he said. “She was the type of player who always gave 100 percent. I think that’s one of the things that stands out right off the bat, that she always gave 100 percent but not only that, she was really good about adapting and playing any position we needed her for. I think this year she ended up playing middle.
“She’s played outside, right side, back row. She serves, she hits. She does it all. Her 100 percent effort all the time, regardless of the situation, up by 10, down by 10, bad day, good day, always even keel – having that on a team is just really helpful,” Wenger said.
“If you run too hot or too cold, it can affect other players. The other players feel like they have to do more or have to do less. But if everybody does their job, I guess that what it boils down to in my opinion. Raenah was the type of person that because of her 100 percent and even keel-ness, was somebody who always did her job. Always did her part. When you have somebody that’s as consistent as her, that helps other players to be consistent, as well,” Wenger said.
Barton’s versatility is another trait coaches love.
“When you have a player you can plug into any spot, it helps you adjust to the talent of the other players on your roster, the other players on your team,” Wenger said. “Where they have strengths or weaknesses, having that position flexibility with her can be really helpful in terms of how she fits into the team, in being able to put her into any spot at any time you need her. If you have an injury, you can put her into a spot and you know there’s not going to be a drop-off.”
Erika Waycaster, assistant volleyball coach, Walters State agrees with the Volunteer coaches’ assessments.
“What I like about Raenah is just her overall positive energy to the game of volleyball,” Waycaster said. “Not only is she talented, she’s also just a good spirit to have around. I think furthering her education and athletic ability at Walters State will be a perfect fit for her, because she’s going to get it done in the class room and she’ll also be able to contribute on the court. It’ll be a great fit for her here.”
Waycaster also likes Barton’s potential to improve even more.
“What we look for is something that they haven’t tapped into yet. We don’t want them to be the best they’re ever going to be because we want to see that progress and what they’re going to be able to give to us, but definitely just drive,” she said.
“We always recruit players who have a passion for the game and that’s kind of what Walters State is built on, big energy in the matches. It’s always a good time when our games are going on. Our kids cheer. Our kids have fun. But they also represent our school and our community excellence, so I know Raenah will be a great fit for that,” Waycaster said.
Volunteer’s volleyball program continues to produce college players.
“Emma Bice is at King University right now,” Barton said. “I’m pretty close with her. I talk to her a lot. She really enjoys it. Also, Gracie Smith and Aubrey Cobb play at Walters State. They graduated last year. I talk to them, too. They enjoy it. They say they’re excited. They said to prepare myself for the workload, the balance between college classes and volleyball because volleyball’s like a job. You have it every day, all the time, so just be prepared mentally and physically.
“It makes me feel proud, very proud,” said Green, adding the key was “relationships. If you build good relationships with your athletes, they’re going to give you 110 percent. You build those relationships and you believe in one another and it keeps building from year to year.”
Barton said she would remember most from Volunteer “my friends, people that I surround myself with, and the teachers and coaches who have helped me along the way. My mom is a big help because she teaches at the school. It’s obviously really nice to have her around so I can ask her for advice or anything. Other than that, Miss (Tina) Evans has been a big help. I really love her. And Joshua Wenger has been a rock also.”
