2019-20 Rogersville City School Cheerleaders

The 2019-20 Rogersville City School cheerleading team includes: (front) Ema Morgan, Amari Newman, Brilee Copeland and Lucy Hughes; (back) Kynzie Turnmire, Aubrey Fleenor, Beryn Hancock, Chloe Eidson, Bella Catron and Maggie Stewart; Not pictured: Bri Poore and Faith Linkous.

 Photo by Jim Beller