ROGERSVILLE — Shepards Chapel defeated Persia, 74-62, to win the 2020 Hawkins County Church League championship.
Tyler Ringley scored 18 and Jeff Ringley added 15 to lead Shepards Chapel.
Persia was led in scoring by Kaleb Trent with 17. Wes Horton added 16.
Season final standings:
Shepards Chapel Baptist Church 9-1
Persia Baptist Church 7-3
Highlands 6-4
East Rogersville Baptist Church 4-6
New Beginnings 3-7
Choptack Baptist Church 3-7
Rogersville Methodist 2-8
Tournament Highlights:
Finals of the winners bracket
Shepards Chapel 59, Persia 57
Shepards- Bailey Broiles 19, Evan Arnold 12, Tyler Ringley 11, Jeff Ringley 11
Persia- Keeton Bailiff 17,Wes Horton 14,Kaleb Trent 13
Highlands 68, ERBC 64
Highlands- Jared Lawson 24,Patrick Turner 14
ERBC- Mike Jones 14,Gunner Risner13
Persia 75, Highlands 62
Persia- Keeton Bailiff 19,Wes Horton 16,Bronson Shipley 14, Kaleb Trent 12
Highlands- Jared Lawson 23, Patrick Turner 18
Persia 68, Shepards 65
Persia- Keeton Bailiff 31,Wes Horton 22
Shepards- Tyler Ringley 17,Allen Byrd 17, Evan Arnold 13
Championship
Shepards Chapel 74, Persia 62
Shepards- Tyler Ringley 18, Jeff Ringley 15, Matthew Ringley 12, Allen Byrd 11, Zack Murnane 10
Persia- Kaleb Trent 17, Wes Horton 16
