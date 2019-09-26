KINGSPORT — Runners from Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina, Minnesota, Florida, and Kentucky enjoyed perfect weather on September 14 for running the grueling course of the 15 mile Bays Mountain Trail Race on the scenic trails of Bays Mountain Park in Kingsport.
The top overall male was 36 year old Brett Long of Johnson City in a time of 1:52:42, with 32 year old David McDaniel of Watauga finishing second overall in a time of 1:56:15. The top overall female was 56 year old Mary Salamone of Bristol in a time of 2:18:13.
The event was part of the 2019 Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville Attorney Mark Skelton. The race was also included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition.
The male Masters champion was 52 year old Andy Brockmyre of Bristol, Virginia, finishing third overall in a time of 2:03:09, and the female Masters champion was 42 year old Lisa Hazlett of Kingsport, finishing as the second overall female in a time of 2:23:33.
The male Grandmasters champion was 57 year old Shane Kirk of Church Hill in a time of 2:17:14, and the female Grandmasters champion was 53 year old Janette Adams Erchinger of Morristown in a time of 2:49:41. The male Senior Grandmasters champion was 62 year old Wesley Miller of Gray in a time of 2:20:24, and the female Senior Grandmasters champion was 60 year old Laurie Boyd of Bristol in a time of 3:35:49.
Awards were also presented to the top 3 finishers in 5 year age group categories, with all participants receiving commemorative long sleeve performance shirts. The oldest runner completing the race was 77 year old Legrande Boyer of Chuckey, and the youngest runner completing the race was 13 year old Cora Bradley of Blountville.
A post-race celebration was held at the Farmstead Museum for awards, prizes, and a lunch catered by Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport.
The gold sponsors for the 2019 Bays Mountain Trail Race include the Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, Allan Couch M.D. of Southeastern Retina Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse in Kingsport. Other supporters of the event include Rogersville Review, Dr. Enuf, Seaver’s Bakery of Kingsport, State of Franklin Track Club, Bays Mountain Park, and Kingsport Fire Department, as well as many volunteers to make the event a success.
The final race in the 2019 Skelton Law Racing Series will be the Phipps Bend River Run 10 mile trail race in Surgoinsville on October 12. Participants who run all the races in the series will receive commemorative sweatshirts and awards and will be invited to a private planetarium show and dinner at Bays Mountain Park later during October. The award-winning Skelton Law Racing is celebrating 18 years of premiere running events.
Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact race director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 or markskelton@markskelton.com. Race applications may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org.
