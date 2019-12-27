BULLS GAP – Rogersville City School and Rogersville Middle School won the respective boys and girls Bulls Gap JV Christmas basketball tournaments this weekend at Bulls Gap School.
RCS beat the host Bulldogs in the boys final, 31-29, in overtime Saturday. (See page B1)
Rogersville Middle School earlier defeated Centerview, 36-31, to win the girls title. (See page B1)
Here are the results of the tournament and respective games’ high scorers:
Boys
Saturday’s boys games
RCS 31, Bulls Gap 29 -OT (RCS: Aden Parsons 13 points, Lofton Hayes 6; BG: Noah Seals 11, Gavin Housewright 10)
Bulls Gap 29, RCS 22 (BG: Parker Travis 9, Housewright 6, Emerson Manis 6; RCS: Parsons 10, Hayes 6)
Bulls Gap 38, RMS 26 (BG: Housewright 19, Seals 15; RMS: Braxton Markham 12, Levi Charles 6)
Friday’s boys games
RCS 22, Bulls Gap 18 (RCS: Landon Jeffers 10, Hayes 7; BG: Housewright 7, Seals 4)
RMS 31, Centerview 26 (RMS: Charles 15, Lucas Williams 8; CV: Brady Calfee 11, Ethan Hurley 9)
RMS 34, Parrottsville 26 (RMS: Charles 13, Gabe Catron 5, Markham 5)
Centerview 44, Jonesborough 28 (CV: Calfee 12, Hurley 9; JMS: Griffin Cusick 8, Carson Kaywood 7)
RCS 40, Parrottsville 15 (RCS: Hayes 9, Looney 9)
Thursday’s boys games
Bulls Gap 35, Centerview 28 (BG: Housewright 15, Seals 10; CV: Calfee 9, Bryson Miller 8)
Parrottsville 42, Jonesborough 39 -2OT- (JMS: Trey Miller 21, Cusick 7)
Bulls Gap 26, RMS 24 (BG: Housewright 9, Seals 8; RMS: Markham 10, Miles Hensley 7)
Girls
Saturday’s girls games
RMS 36, Centerview 31 (RMS: Matazja Goins 30, Mackenzie Wright 3; CV: Abby Zajac 13, Mason McMahon 10)
Friday’s girls games
RMS 31, Centerview 21 (RMS: Goins 18, Hadley Ward 10; CV: Abby Zajac 11, Mason McMahon 10)
Centerview 31, Bulls Gap 10 (CV: Zajac 12, McMahon 12; BG: Jazmine Kesterson 4, Kiera Johnson 4)
TA Dugger 34, RMS 33 -OT (TAD: Lillie McDuffie 13, Jamira Smalls 11; RMS: Goins 19, Ward 6)
Thursday’s girls games
TA Dugger 26, Centerview 20 (TAD: Aubrey Cole 14, Peyton Mchee 9; CV: Zajac 6, Cadence Phillips 6, Emma Barrett 6)
RMS 40, Bulls Gap 14 (RMS: Rachel Young 12, Ward 9, Goins 9; BG: Brayley Bowlin 8, Johnson 4)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.