SNEEDVILLE — The Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles got a big road win on Tuesday night, defeating the Hancock County Indians, 31-30.
The Eagles led most of the game, but had to hold off an Indian rally in the last few minutes of the game.
Logan Johnson led the Eagles with 13 points and Lucas Case and Nolan Amyx dropped in six points each.
For Hancock County, Brady Swiney had 11 points and Chandler Parson had eight.
In the Junior Varsity boys game, Surgoinsville beat Hancock County, 24-12.
