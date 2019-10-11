Austin Kirkpatrick

Cherokee’s Austin Kirkpatrick (pictured here at the Bristol Cross) took second in the Cherokee Invitational Cross Country meet last Saturday in Knoxville.

 Photo by Jim Beller

KNOXVILLE – Cherokee’s Austin Kirkpatrick took second in the Cherokee Invitational Cross Country meet last Saturday.

One week after winning the Bristol Cross, Kirkpatrick covered the Knoxville 5K course in 16:35, second only to Chase Faudi of CSTHEA Patriots High School, who ran a blistering 15:43.

Cherokee’s Henry Brooks placed 19th in a time of 17:51.

Rylan Greene was Volunteer’s top finisher, placing 47th in 18:36.

Volunteer boys placed 10th as a team, while Cherokee finished 16th.

Cherokee freshmen Landry Russell and Neyla Price continue to turn in strong performances on the girls side.

Russell placed 10th among girls in 21:10, while Price came in 14th in 21:41.

Megan Christian was Volunteer’s top-placing girl, running the race in 23:39 to finish 38th.

Here are the results of Hawkins runners:

Volunteer High School Boys

Overall place Name Grade Time

41 Rylan Greene 12 18:36

50 Luke Winegar 12 18:58

59 1856 Preston Dingus 12 19:18

65 1861 Nathan Michalik 11 19:25

67 1862 Christopher Strickland 11 19:29

90 1858 Evan Glass 9 20:10

102 1857 Logan Ferguson 12 20:45

Cherokee High School Boys

2 Austin Kirkpatrick 12 16:35

18 Henry Brooks 10 17:51

116 Jesse Foster 10 21:20

131 Tucker Houck 9 23:28

141 Noah Elkins 11 24:27

Cherokee High School Girls

10 Landry Russell 9 21:10

14 Neyla Price 9 21:41

Volunteer High School Girls

38 Megan Christian 12 23:39

70 Sara Winegar 9 24:57

96 Celine McNally 11 26:45

112 Bethany Wade 10 27:59

