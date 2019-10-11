KNOXVILLE – Cherokee’s Austin Kirkpatrick took second in the Cherokee Invitational Cross Country meet last Saturday.
One week after winning the Bristol Cross, Kirkpatrick covered the Knoxville 5K course in 16:35, second only to Chase Faudi of CSTHEA Patriots High School, who ran a blistering 15:43.
Cherokee’s Henry Brooks placed 19th in a time of 17:51.
Rylan Greene was Volunteer’s top finisher, placing 47th in 18:36.
Volunteer boys placed 10th as a team, while Cherokee finished 16th.
Cherokee freshmen Landry Russell and Neyla Price continue to turn in strong performances on the girls side.
Russell placed 10th among girls in 21:10, while Price came in 14th in 21:41.
Megan Christian was Volunteer’s top-placing girl, running the race in 23:39 to finish 38th.
Here are the results of Hawkins runners:
Volunteer High School Boys
Overall place Name Grade Time
41 Rylan Greene 12 18:36
50 Luke Winegar 12 18:58
59 1856 Preston Dingus 12 19:18
65 1861 Nathan Michalik 11 19:25
67 1862 Christopher Strickland 11 19:29
90 1858 Evan Glass 9 20:10
102 1857 Logan Ferguson 12 20:45
Cherokee High School Boys
2 Austin Kirkpatrick 12 16:35
18 Henry Brooks 10 17:51
116 Jesse Foster 10 21:20
131 Tucker Houck 9 23:28
141 Noah Elkins 11 24:27
Cherokee High School Girls
10 Landry Russell 9 21:10
14 Neyla Price 9 21:41
Volunteer High School Girls
38 Megan Christian 12 23:39
70 Sara Winegar 9 24:57
96 Celine McNally 11 26:45
112 Bethany Wade 10 27:59
