2019-20 Volunteer High School Cheerleaders

The 2019-20 Volunteer High School cheerleading team includes: (from left) Jessica Shuff, Emily Brake, Alexis Patterson, Sydney Hamilton, Chloe Helton, Norah Harold, Montana Helbert, Maddie Jennings, Destiny Vaughan, Emma Blizzard, Savanna Hamilton, Abbie Moffitt, Janey Hammond, Payton Gibson, Josie Templeton, Jane Grey, Annie Bellamy and Emalee Meade.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn