2019 Volunteer High School Falcons

The 2019 Volunteer Falcons include: (first row) CL- Emma Blizzard, CL- Destiny Vaughan, 2-Eli Dorton, 3-Peyton Derrick, 4-Andrew Salyers, 5-Luke Bellamy, 6-Dominick Garris, 7-Andre Harless, 8-Brandon Wagner, 9-Dawson Dykes, 10-Bryson Miller, 11-Cason Christian, 12-Riley Littleton, 14-TJ Vaughn, 15-Robbie-Dale Bridgeman, 16-Cooper Hill, 17-Peyton Steele, 18-Garrison Barrett, 20-Colby Lawson, 21-Skyler Sambito, 22-Hayden Powell, 24-Kaleb Berkel, 25-Grant Snyder, 27-Austin Bates, 28-Jacob Gladson, CL- Abbie Moffitt and CL- Savanna Hamilton; (second row) CL- Montana Helbert, CL- Maddie Jennings, 30-Tanner Spears, 31-Taylor Sykes, 32-Cameron Johnson, 33-Jared Counts, 34-Connor Crum, 35-Thomas Galloway, 36-Aiden Owens, 44-Jesse Rollins, 45-Hunter Lafollette, 48-Jamie Adkins, 50-Devin Campbell, 51-Jeremiah Needham, 52-Aaron Cobb, 54- Michael Kilmon, CL- Norah Harold and CL- Janey Hammond; (third row) CL- Payton Gibson, CL- Emily Brake, 55-Clay Snapp, 56-Quinn Brooks, 57-Jaiden Cutright, 58-Braden Allen, 59-Austin Davis, 60-Christian Gibson, 61-Aiden Dobbs 62- Nathaniel Dixon, 63- Graham Ragle, 64- Kaden Hobbs, 65- Luke Rimer, 66- Grant Armstrong, 67- Logan Milligan, 68 -Jackson Carter, 69- Dalton Skirvin, CL- Josie Templeton and CL- Chloe Helton; (fourth row) CL- Annie Bellamy, CL- Jane Gray, CL- Sydney Hamilton, 72- Ethan Rimer, 73- Dakota Arnold, 74- Cole Pennington, 75- Hunter Hensley, 76- John Jackson, 77- Austin Hart, 78- Dylan Wilmoth, 79- Jackson Barrett, 83-Cody McMellan, 84- Cole Evans, 85- Matthew Watkins, 86- Aiden Woodby, 87- Bryce Meade, 88- Caleb Scott, 92- Jordy Luna, CL- Jessica Shuff, CL- Alexis Patterson and CL- Emalee Meade; (back row) AC- Mike Castle, AC- Jesse McMillan, AC- Bryant Hill, AC- Josh Peterson, HC- Justin Pressley, AC- Josh Castle, AC- Jeremy Sommers, AC- Jay Jones and CC- Amy Blizzard. CL: Cheerleader; CC: Cheerleader Coach; AC: Assistant Coach; HC – Head Coach.

 Photo by Bobby Vaughn