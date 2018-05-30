MURFREESBORO – The best of Hawkins County was represented in the Inaugural Unified Track & Field Invitational at the TSSAA State Track & Field Championships last Thursday at Dean A. Hayes Stadium at Middle Tennessee State University.

Athletes participated in the Unified Long Jump, Unified Shot Put, 100 Meter Dash, 4 x 100 Meter Relay, 200 Meter Dash.

Volunteer was one of eight schools chosen to send a Special Olympics team as part of the Unified Track & Field State Invitational.

Volunteer’s Unified Track team included senior Clint Barrett, juniors Hunter Johnson and Lindsey Trent, sophomore Gabriel Morelock and freshman Elizabeth Berry.

Accompanying them and assisting them during their events were student peer tutors Evan Berry, Caleb Rogers, Lucas Umbarger, Jacob Haynes and Sara Burnette, all under the tutelage of longtime special education teacher, Christy Thacker.

In mixed long jump relay unified, Volunteer placed fifth with a mark of 22-05. Sara Burnette (11-10) and Gabriel Morelock (10-07) participated for the Falcons.

In shot put unfied, Volunteer placed fifth with a score of 45-07. Lucas Umbarger threw 29-08 and Clint Barrett threw 15-11.

In the mixed 100 meter dash, Volunteer’s team of Caleb Rogers and Gabriel Morelock finished fifth. Rogers ran a time of 12.91 while Morelock finished in 16.96 for a total time of 29.87.

In the mixed 4x100 meter relay, Volunteer placed sixth with a time of 59.45. Participants were Lindsey Trent, Jacob Haynes, Elizabeth Berry and Caleb Rogers.

In the mixed 200 meter dash, Volunteer placed seventh. Evan Berry ran a time of 29.06, while Hunter Johnson ran a 38.33, for a team time of 1:07.39.