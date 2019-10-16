GRAY – Cherokee’s Austin Kirkpatrick took fifth place in the 47th Annual Trailblazer Invitational during pleasant weather Saturday morning at Daniel Boone High School.
The Chief senior ran the hilly 5K course in 16:24.3. Maddon Muhammed of Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.) won the high school boys race in 16:12.1.
Watauga (Boone, N.C.), which had two of the top four boys finishers and six of the top 15, placed first among boys teams.
Connor Wingfield of host Daniel Boone, was the highest-placing Tennessee runner in the high school boys race, completing the Boone campus course in 16:17.6.
Cherokee freshman Landry Russell was the highest-placing Hawkins County girl, placing 39th in 21:35.9.
Cherokee and Volunteer will compete in their respective conference meets Thursday afternoon. Cherokee will run in the IMAC Championships at Panther Creek Park in Morristown, while Volunteer returns to Steele Creek Park in Bristol for the Big 11 Conference Meet.
Runners from both schools will return to Boone the following Thursday (Oct. 24) for the TSSAA Region 1 Championships, which will determine who competes in the TSSAA State Championships Saturday, Nov. 2 at Percy Warner State Park.
Jayden Ward was the top finisher (13:02.8) of four runners from Rogersville City School who ran the two-mile middle school boys race at Saturday’s Trailblazer Invitational, despite their season being over already, a testament to their dedication and potential.
Here are the results of local runners:
High School Varsity Boys
5 Kirkpatrick, Austin 12 Cherokee 16:24.3
34 Brooks, Henry 10 Cherokee 17:50.3
65 Greene, Rylan 12 Volunteer 18:38.6
71 Winegar, Luke 12 Volunteer 18:46.1
85 Dingus, Preston 12 Volunteer 19:05.4
87 Strickland, Christopher 11 Volunteer 19:13.9
117 Glass, Evan 9 Volunteer 20:01.0
136 Cox, Cayden 9 Volunteer 20:34.4
165 Foster, Jesse 10 Cherokee 21:51.5
182 Elkins, Noah 11 Cherokee 23:36.9
195 Houck, Tucker 9 Cherokee 29:08.2
High School Varsity Girls
39 Russell, Landry 9 Cherokee 21:35.9
50 Christian, Megan 12 Volunteer 22:10.0
51 Price, Neyla 9 Cherokee 22:11.4
21 McNally, Celine 11 Volunteer 25:50.7
129 Michalik, Rachel 11 Volunteer 26:11.4
148 McKinney, Elise 10 Volunteer 28:07.8
150 Wade, Bethany 10 Volunteer 28:10.8
High School JV Boys
61 Wilson, Charlie M9 Volunteer 20:23.1
67 Ferguson, Logan M12 Volunteer 20:53.5
92 Caldwell, Dakota M10 Volunteer 21:59.5
96 Burnette, Ty M12 Volunteer 22:10.8
97 Dickerson, Andrew M9 Volunteer 22:11.5
106 Council, Ethan M10 Volunteer 23:00.7
115 Cannon, Jack M9 Volunteer 23:32.8
131 Greene, Caleb M10 Volunteer 25:30.5
Middle School Boys
40 Ward, Jayden 8 Rogersville City 13:02.8
108 Armstrong, Connor 8 Rogersville City 15:09.9
122 Sattler, Holden 6 Rogersville City 15:50.2
138 Smith, Trey 8 Rogersville City 17:32.6
