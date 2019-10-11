CHURCH HILL – Volunteer, which upset Tennessee High 3-1 on Monday, recovered from a defeat to Dobyns-Bennett on Tuesday to jump out to lead against Science Hill on Wednesday.
However, the Lady Falcons were ultimately eliminated from the District 1 volleyball tournament at Volunteer.
One day after the Lady Falcons had fallen to Dobyns-Bennett, 3-0, Volunteer rebounded by beating the Lady Toppers, 25-19, in the first set, and taking a 17-12 lead in the second.
Science Hill rallied, however, to outscore Volunteer down the stretch, 13-4, to take the second set, 25-21, and tie the match at 1-1.
The Lady Toppers then won the third set, 25-12 and took the fourth, 25-18, to eliminate the Lady Falcons from the tournament.
“I have never been so proud of a group of girls in my coaching career,” Volunteer coach Tennille Green said afterward. “We came out in the first of the season and we had injuries, illnesses, situations, and once we got that cleaned up, we stepped up in the second half of the season.”
Senior Jersey Wines led Volunteer with 10 kills and 24 digs. Fellow senior Raenah Barton added eight kills.
Rylee Wines dished out 16 assists, while Sydney Dobbs had seven assists and Josie Stapleton had five kills.
