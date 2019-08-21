The 2019 Rogersville Middle School Warriors include: (front row) Nick Matroni, Isacc Chandler, Dillon Hurd, HL Charles, Drew Gibson, Austin Roberts, Noah Hunter, Kalija Sexton, Connor Smith and Gideon Brown; (second row) Sammie Augusta, Ricky Woods, Elijah Curtsinger, Josh Lawson, Caeleb Lewis, Camron Rimer, Evan Pless, Harley Barrett, Malachi Emileo and Andreus Munoz; (third row) Chase Helton, Ty Eaton, Robert Lange, Roudy Henley, Allen Mueller, Tristan Brewer, Lucas Jarnagin, Gabe Catron, Malichi Robbins and Kaitlin Johnson; (fourth row) Dylan Stolzenabach, Collin Fugate, Seth Manis, Garrett Lawson, Hunter Miracle, Trey McGuire, Dennis Lawson, Drakin Mallory, Johnathan Walters and Kolden Singleton; (back row) Jamison Johnson, Aiden Monroe, Brady Lawson, Jacob Greene, Noah Redding and Ty Willis.
