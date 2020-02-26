HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn.- — Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officers are searching for three missing boaters near Pickwick Dam.
A bass boat believed to have three occupants went missing on Pickwick Lake on Saturday, February 22 but were not reported missing until Sunday, February 23 at approximately 9 p.m.
The missing boat was recovered Monday morning on the Tennessee River below the dam near Savannah. Search efforts are concentrated on the river for the missing boaters.
The preliminary investigation indicates that a 43-year-old male and two 15-year-olds from Obion County were reported missing after the fisherman failed to return from a local club bass tournament.
Boats from the Hardin County Fire Department and TWRA resumed search efforts Monday morning for the missing boaters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.