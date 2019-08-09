BLOUNTVILLE – Volunteer’s golf team placed second in a golf match at Tri Cities Golf Club Wednesday.
JonWes Lovelace shot a 39 to pace Volunteer’s boys team (188) to a second-place finish to Virginia High (174) in the four-team competition.
Volunteer’s girls team (108) was second to Sullivan East (95) in the three-team girls match.
Here are the results from the match:
TSSAA High School Golf
Wednesday, August 7
Tri Cities GC — Woods
Boys
Virginia High (174)
Gavin Austin 35
Caleb Leonard 40
Jackson Looney 48
John Clifton 52
- John David Mosher 55
Tyler Stanley 51
Volunteer (188)
JonWes Lovelace 39
Noah Gillespie 44
Gabe Goode 50
Zach Taylor 55
- Ty Evans 57
- Brody Cloud 61
Sullivan East (198)
Joey Snyder 45
Justice Dillard 51
Seth Snyder 53
- Perry Casaday 60
Jake Kyte 49
- Dustin Ellison 56
Unicoi County (247)
Nicholas Bender 61
Alex Green 61
Charlie Kirkland 62
Noah Attaway 63
- Carson Woodward 63
- Connor Banner DNF
Girls
Sullivan East (95)
Abbey Delaney 41
Gracie Carrier 54
- Madison Booher 55
- Tori Leonard 59
- Evie Leonard 60
Volunteer (108)
Hannah Stewart 54
Julie-Anne Mowell 54
- Tinsley Whalen 55
- Taylor Gibson 60
- Mia Skelton 62
Unicoi County (115)
Katlyn Higgins 52
Leah Delp 63
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.