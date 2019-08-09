BLOUNTVILLE – Volunteer’s golf team placed second in a golf match at Tri Cities Golf Club Wednesday.

JonWes Lovelace shot a 39 to pace Volunteer’s boys team (188) to a second-place finish to Virginia High (174) in the four-team competition.

Volunteer’s girls team (108) was second to Sullivan East (95) in the three-team girls match.

Here are the results from the match:

TSSAA High School Golf

Wednesday, August 7

Tri Cities GC — Woods

Boys

Virginia High (174)

Gavin Austin 35

Caleb Leonard 40

Jackson Looney 48

John Clifton 52

  • John David Mosher 55

Tyler Stanley 51

Volunteer (188)

JonWes Lovelace 39

Noah Gillespie 44

Gabe Goode 50

Zach Taylor 55

  • Ty Evans 57
  • Brody Cloud 61

Sullivan East (198)

Joey Snyder 45

Justice Dillard 51

Seth Snyder 53

  • Perry Casaday 60

Jake Kyte 49

  • Dustin Ellison 56

Unicoi County (247)

Nicholas Bender 61

Alex Green 61

Charlie Kirkland 62

Noah Attaway 63

  • Carson Woodward 63
  • Connor Banner DNF

Girls

Sullivan East (95)

Abbey Delaney 41

Gracie Carrier 54

  • Madison Booher 55
  • Tori Leonard 59
  • Evie Leonard 60

Volunteer (108)

Hannah Stewart 54

Julie-Anne Mowell 54

  • Tinsley Whalen 55
  • Taylor Gibson 60
  • Mia Skelton 62

Unicoi County (115)

Katlyn Higgins 52

Leah Delp 63

