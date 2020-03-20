ROGERSVILLE – Matt Carter is a hard act to follow.

The energetic Carter burst upon the Cherokee scene in 2014 and, in his six years as head coach, infused life and enthusiasm into a moribund baseball program, before leaving this past offseason to be closer to family.

“It’s a lot different this season, but I think we’re definitely ready to get after it and go compete in the conference,” senior shortstop/pitcher Jesse Forgety said. “We’ve got a bunch of good bats in the lineup, solid defense and a bunch of guys who work hard.”

“It’s got its pros and cons but we’re all in it on the same page,” said senior first baseman Isaac Lindsey. “Hopefully, we’ll get through this season with a winning record.”

“It’s been an adjustment, going from one coach to another with a different style of coaching,” said new coach Todd Pait, who moved here from Northwest Tennessee after leading two programs in Clarksville. “It’s a change. It takes some getting used to. We’re working through that. These kids are great.

“I’m excited about the opportunity here. Coach Carter did a great job. I’m excited to build on what he’s done here,” Pait said.

“It’s been different,” added senior catcher Dylan Johnson. “But, we all need to have his back. The stuff he says we gotta back him up. We just have to buckle down and get behind Coach Pait.”

The new coach said there won’t be wholesale changes, staying with Carter’s “small ball” with lots of bunts, hit-and-runs and forcing the action with aggressive play.

“He played a lot of small ball and we’ll probably stick with that,” Pait said. “We’ll play our strengths. We’re still trying to figure out what that is right now. I know the team is set up to play that way, playing small ball and moving runners across. I’d love to say we’re going to come out here and hit the ball over the fence, but we’ll see how that goes.”

The difference in personalities may be the biggest adjustment for the players. Where Carter coached with positive reinforcement and persistent optimism, Pait’s brand of gung-ho comes from his military background.

“I’m retired military,” he said. “I finished my career at Fort Campbell. I did 12 years, went to Iraq and Afghanistan. I transitioned out of that and started teaching. I’ve been a head football coach, head baseball coach, I even coached softball. But baseball has been my passion.”

Pait will be making adjustments himself, as the Chiefs are not quite like what he’s used to coaching.

“Coming to Hawkins County and dealing with these kids has been amazing,” he said. “I’ve come from a completely different background. I’ve been in inner-city schools and schools that had a little bit of a different make-up.”

Cherokee’s players are a little more coachable, he said.

“Coming here is like everybody is hard-working and they want to earn their way. I really appreciate that. The kids are very coachable. They’ll run through a brick wall for you. I could name several kids. You just won’t find better kids than that – the Trent Prices and Jesse Forgetys, Carter Morelocks, Dylan Johnsons,” said Pait.

“Those kids are not only going to be good baseball players, they’re going to be good people when they leave here, which is super-important here. We’re wanting to develop good, young men and not just good baseball players, although that never hurts, too,” he said.

Local ties brought Pait across state.

“The reason I’m here is my wife is here,” he said. Brandy Miley Pait “is a Cherokee grad. She played softball here. She had two brothers that went here.”

Helping Pait make the transition will be assistant coaches Brandon Collins, a former Cherokee player, Cherokee head football coach Cody Baugh’s father-in-law, Kenny “Pops” Holt, and assistant football coach Chris Colley.

“Coach Colley is the JV head coach and we’re really, really excited about those guys,” Pait said. “We have a lot of good, young players, as well as some talent in our upper classmen, as well.”

Pait is optimistic about the challenge of coaching Cherokee in the Big 7 Conference.

“I think the sky is the limit here,” Pait said. “We have all the talent we need to be successful. We have the facilities to be successful. You won’t find a prettier field than here at the Reservation, I think. We’re going to continue to work on it, as well.”

One casualty to the coronavirus-induced layoff is a game that was scheduled to be played next week during spring break.

Cherokee had been scheduled to play against Clarksville Academy Wednesday in Knoxville at the University of Tennessee, but that game will have to be postponed due to the coronavirus cancellations. Whether or not it can be re-scheduled when – and if – this season is resumed is doubtful, considering how little time will be left and how many other games would need to be re-scheduled.

“That’s a big deal for these kids getting to play at UT-K, especially with the season (Tennessee) is having and will have. That’s a big complex. It’s a little different than what we’re used to playing on,” Pait said.

However long the delay, the strength of Pait’s new team remains the same: Cherokee’s number one battery of catcher Johnson and pitcher Forgety, both seniors, are solid pieces of the foundation.

“Dylan Johnson, a senior, has played catcher here since he was a freshman. He’ll be one of our leaders,” Pait said.

“Our strength is probably more our infield and outfield and pitching,” Johnson said. “Our hitting is here and there. We need to put our hitting all together. When we put it all together, we’re a real good ball club.”

Johnson has set high goals for his senior season.

“For myself, I’d like to be all-conference catcher and for the team, I’d like to go far, make a run in the tournament,” he said. “We’ve always got knocked out in the first round. I don’t want to go out like that my senior year.”

Cherokee’s number-one starter on the hill is Forgety, perhaps Cherokee’s top all-around talent and a college prospect.

“Jesse is a very good pitcher,” Pait said. “I’m hoping he can get a chance to play at the next level. I think he’ll be playing on the next level. Someone will get a very good athlete when they get him.

“The thing about Jesse is he competes. Jesse wants to be good and he wants to win,” Pait said.

Despite East Tennessee’s cold, wet winters, Forgety got himself prepared to start the season, which usually begins in frigid March games.

“We get in some bullpens a lot during the offseason and get our arms ready,” Forgety said. “I think if we get our pitchers rolling, we’ll be pretty good this year.”

Of course, now with the coronavirus-induced delay, keeping arms conditioned for however long the quarantine lasts will be the challenge.

Jesse Forgety, when he’s not pitching, will be at shortstop,” Pait said. “Besides being our number one pitcher, he’s a very, very good defensive shortstop, and a very good hitter.”

Pait broke down the rest of the presumed starters for this season.

“At third base, we’ve got Matt Newton, who’s a talented sophomore,” Pait said. “Tucker Owen also plays there, but he’ll mostly be a DH.

“At second base, it all depends on who’s pitching. Jackson Davenport will be holding down second base. He’s a very, very talented sophomore, as well. At first base, Isaac Lindsey is doing a good job for us,” said Pait.

Lindsey, another senior, has big goals he’d like to achieve, as well.

“I’m looking forward to us growing as a team,” Lindsey said. “We know each other’s tendencies where we grew up playing together. We’re all comfortable around each other.

“For a team goal, I hope we go at least .500. For personal goals, I hope to bat over .300. We’re just going to have to buckle down, because when we get to the big boys like Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, it’s going to be tough,” Lindsey said.

“But we’ve got the talent and capability of beating them. Pitching has got to be spot-on. Fielding, no errors. And no mistakes on the base paths,” said Lindsey.

Pait has experience and talent in the outfield.

“Ryan Morgan is a senior in right field. He pitches for us, as well. He does a great job, has a great bat,” Pait said.

“Centerfielder is Trent Price. I’m sure everybody knows Trent from football. He’s just as good, or better, at baseball. He’s an amazing centerfielder and does a really good job,” said Pait.

“Left field is Carter Morelock. He’s a junior. The sky’s the limit for him, as well. He’s a very talented young man,” said Pait, adding that he’s counting on senior leadership. “I’m looking for Jesse and Dylan and Ryan and those guys to really lead the team.”

Assuming the season will resume at some point, Pait shared what his batting order will likely look like.

“Dylan Johnson, our catcher, will be leading off. That’s something that’s new to him. It’s pretty unusual to have a catcher leading off. He’s got a great eye. He gets on base, whether by walk or hitting. He’s also the best bunter on the team. He’s a great kid. I’ve been really impressed with him,” Pait said.

“Right now, Carter Morelock is in the 2-spot. He’s a left-handed hitter. He can push it around, hit it backside,” said Pait.

One of the biggest changes this season is moving the speedy Price from leadoff to third to take advantage of his power.

“I’ve put Trent in the three-hole,” Pait said. “I’ve seen him put a few out of here. We’re looking for him to drive in a lot of runs.”

The Chiefs’ most consistent hitter will bat cleanup.

“The 4-spot is Jesse Forgety,” Pait said. “I think he was the leading hitter last year.”

Forgety has goals in the batting box, at shortstop, on the mound and for the season.

“I’d like to keep my batting average about .300, keep the errors really low in the infield and don’t allow a lot of earned runs,” Forgety said. “And I’d like to go deep into the tournament this year.”

Pait continued with the typical Cherokee lineup.

“Ryan Morgan bats fifth,” Pait said. “We’re looking for him to drive in a lot of runs, as well. Isaac Lindsey can drive in runs batting sixth. Tucker Owen follows him. Tucker is a kid who can hit it out of here at any moment. He’s had some very talented family members who have come through here, as well.

“Matt Newton will be the 8-hitter and Jackson Davenport or Brady Forgety will hit next. Brady is doing a little bit of everything out there,” Pait said.

The new coach feels the Chiefs possess good depth on the mound.

“We have a lot of pitching,” Pait said. “We just need to find the kids that can actually contribute and start. After Jesse Forgety, we’ve got Davenport, Morelock, Newton, and Morgan will probably pitch in a closer’s role.

“I think we’ll have a lot of pitching. There’s a lot of good, young players. Isaac Williams is a pitcher. Devan Carpenter, who plays first base for JV, pitches also,” Pait said.

While there may be style differences in Coaches Carter and Pait, they’re very similar in that the newcomer wants exactly what his predecessor asked from his players: all-out hustle on every play.

“That’s really all I ask for from these guys,” Pait said. “Come out here and I want you to want to win as much as we coaches want to.”

Like Carter before him, Pait wants the Chiefs to win as many as possible.

“People see us as underdogs in the Big 7, but we can play with anybody that I’ve seen,” Pait said. “Where I come from in Clarksville, there’s really good baseball there, as well. This team could have competed with any of those teams.

“We want to compete for the championship. We’re going to take it one game at a time. I know that’s kind of a cliché, but we’re coming to beat everybody. We’re not coming just to have a good showing or keep the game close. We’re going to win.

“I think they’re going to see how competitive we can be. I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Coach Carter because he’s built the base for that,” Pait said.