CHURCH HILL — Registration will be held through Dec. 18 for Adult Basketball League play in Church Hill.

Format is 3-on-3 half court. There will be Men’s and Women’s leagues.

No more than eight players are allowed per roster and players may only be on one roster.

Cost is $100 per team.

To enter a team, pick a roster up and return to the recreation office at 300 East Main Blvd, Church Hill, TN.

For more information, contact the recreation office at 423-357-7010 or email Tim at recdirector@churchhilltn.gov

