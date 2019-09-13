Rylan Greene and Luke Winegar

GLADE SPRING, Va. — Volunteer’s Rylan Greene placed second to lead the Falcon varsity boys cross country team to second overall in the Becky Selfe Invitational last Saturday at Patrick Henry High School.

Greene finished the 5K race in 18:12.00. Teammate Luke Winegar was 11th among varsity boys, finishing in 19:17.00.

Freshman Charlie Wilson led a 1-2-3 Volunteer finish in the JV Boys competition as the Falcons captured first place in the JV boys division.

Wilson completed the course in 21:19.80. Teammates Cayden Cox (21:45.00) and Andrew Dickerson (21:56.00) placed second and third, respectively. Dakota Caldwell was fifth.

Here are the results of Volunteer runners:

Varsity Boys

18:12.00 — Rylan Greene, 2nd

19:17.00 — Luke Winegar,11th

19:36.00 — Christopher Strickland, 12th

19:46.00 — Evan Glass, 15th

19:55.00 — Nathan Michalik, 16th

20:11.00 — Preston Dingus, 18th

21:26.00 — Logan Ferguson, 31st

JV Boys

21:19.80 — Charlie Wilson, 1st

21:45.00 — Cayden Cox, 2nd

21:56.00 — Andrew Dickerson, 3rd

22:12.00 — Dakota Caldwell, 5th

23:29.00 — Ty Burnette, 16th

24:05.00 — Caleb Greene, 20th

24:19.00 — Jack Cannon, 21st

24:23.00 — Ethan Council, 22nd

Varsity Girls

25:04.00 — Rachel Michalik, 13th

30:54.00 — Julia Chambers, 28th

31:04.00 — Bethany Wade, 29th

