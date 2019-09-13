GLADE SPRING, Va. — Volunteer’s Rylan Greene placed second to lead the Falcon varsity boys cross country team to second overall in the Becky Selfe Invitational last Saturday at Patrick Henry High School.
Greene finished the 5K race in 18:12.00. Teammate Luke Winegar was 11th among varsity boys, finishing in 19:17.00.
Freshman Charlie Wilson led a 1-2-3 Volunteer finish in the JV Boys competition as the Falcons captured first place in the JV boys division.
Wilson completed the course in 21:19.80. Teammates Cayden Cox (21:45.00) and Andrew Dickerson (21:56.00) placed second and third, respectively. Dakota Caldwell was fifth.
Here are the results of Volunteer runners:
Varsity Boys
18:12.00 — Rylan Greene, 2nd
19:17.00 — Luke Winegar,11th
19:36.00 — Christopher Strickland, 12th
19:46.00 — Evan Glass, 15th
19:55.00 — Nathan Michalik, 16th
20:11.00 — Preston Dingus, 18th
21:26.00 — Logan Ferguson, 31st
JV Boys
21:19.80 — Charlie Wilson, 1st
21:45.00 — Cayden Cox, 2nd
21:56.00 — Andrew Dickerson, 3rd
22:12.00 — Dakota Caldwell, 5th
23:29.00 — Ty Burnette, 16th
24:05.00 — Caleb Greene, 20th
24:19.00 — Jack Cannon, 21st
24:23.00 — Ethan Council, 22nd
Varsity Girls
25:04.00 — Rachel Michalik, 13th
30:54.00 — Julia Chambers, 28th
31:04.00 — Bethany Wade, 29th
