CHURCH HILL – When the Volunteer softball team gathered for a team photo a month ago, the 2020 season was laid out in front of them and the Lady Falcons were anxiously awaiting for play to start.
Coach Jackie Strickler was looking for gradual improvement and play peaking as the district tournament time rolled around.
“We’ve just got to get better,” Strickler said. “I’m wanting for us to get better each game. I always say wins will take care of themselves. We’ve just got to get better.”
Not much has changed since then.
After getting in a handful of ball games, the season was suspended due to universal school closings over the coronavirus scare. The only thing that has changed since then is the re-start date was postponed.
As of press time, the last re-opening date was April 27. That wipes out most of the regular season and play would resume right as district tournament time begins. School officials are in the process of deciding Spring 2020 sports’ fate.
Most would welcome a return to normalcy, especially members of the Class of 2020.
While Strickler admitted, “we’re made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores,” the 2020 Lady Falcons are led by four seniors and two juniors, all starters.
The seniors include their number-one, college ball-bound battery, pitcher Alli Chandler (Walters State) and catcher Myrtle Lawson (Montreat) – starting first baseman Brianna Wilson and starting outfielder Maggie Mosley, and the two junior starters, second baseman Aliyah Crawley and outfielder Kristen Kennedy.
“They’ve all got some game experience,” Strickler said.
It all starts in the center of the infield in the pitcher’s circle with Chandler.
“We depend on Alli for a lot of things,” Strickler said. “She just signed with Walters State. She had several other four-year schools she could have gone to. But she wanted to stay home so her family could come see her.
“For Alli, this is the first year she has been, what I would say, healthy. In years past, she had a broken foot in about her second game her freshman year. And she always had knee problems, but they finally figured it out last season, her junior year,” Strickler said.
Chandler was flashing the dominance she showed at Rogersville Middle School when play was halted.
“She’s been healthy and it shows,” Strickler said. “When she’s not pitching, you’ll see her in the infield or the outfield. She’s very versatile. She’s one of the best two or three hitters I’ve ever coached, and we’ve had some good ones up here.
“She’s right there with the elite. Her swing is smooth, she’s smart and she’ll do whatever it takes to win. She’s just got that type of attitude,” Strickler said.
Chandler was looking forward to her senior year until the big pause button was pushed.
“I definitely want us to work hard,” Chandler said. “Whether we win or not, as long as we work hard and do our best on the field, I’ll be happy with that. I think we’ll be pretty good. Everybody definitely works hard.
“I’m really impressed with the team we have. Hopefully, we’ll show everybody what we have,” said Chandler, who defined her goals as, “I definitely want to be a good leader for the team and help them in any way that I can.”
Also expected to see time pitching in 2020 was freshman Emily Wyatt.
“Emily will be a good one,” Strickler said. “Before it’s all said and done, I think she’ll help up with the stick. Her defense lags behind, but she hasn’t gotten to play much defense her whole life. She’s always been in the circle. Now, we’ve got her working some in the outfield and she’s making big strides.
“Kadence Bryant will throw some for us, too. She’s a sophomore. She’s got to continue to get stronger and better and she’ll be all right,” Strickler added.
Montreat College-bound Myrtle Lawson is Volunteer’s four-year starter at catcher.
“She came in as a freshman and has started practically every game,” Strickler said. “There’s a lot of experience there. She does a good job handling pitchers.”
“I feel like we’re building as a team and will continue building throughout the season,” Lawson said back in early March. “The chemistry, even with the freshmen coming in, is good. We’ve bonded together. We’re all here for the same reason – to win games. I’m excited it being my senior season.”
Whether she’ll get to add to her Volunteer legacy before heading off to Montreat College remains up in the air.
Strickler had a sophomore penciled in as Lawson’s relief catcher.
“Hannah Stewart is going to be back-up catcher this year,” he said. “She’s never caught that much but she’s done a good job. You’ll see her with the stick a lot and also playing some first base. She can also play some outfield. She’s very versatile, as well.”
Another young one will play third when Chandler isn’t pitching.
“At third will be Abbey Cradic,” Strickler said. “She’s a freshman. She’s come a long way. Her biggest asset is her willingness to listen and work. She’s a very hard worker. We’ve had to change a lot of things like trying to lift the ball, trying to pull. She’s taken to it and is working hard. She’s played well.
“Abbie Allgood, a sophomore, will play some third, too. One thing about a lot of my infielders is they can play multiple positions,” Strickler said.
The loss to graduation of Jersey Wines left a big pair of shoes to fill at shortstop, but the Lady Falcons think they have a young diamond in the rough ready for the challenge.
“We’ve got a freshman playing shortstop who is a good ball player,” said Crawley, who will start at second. “The best ball player I’ve seen.”
“At shortstop, we think we have a good one here in Kendra Huff,” Strickler added. “Kendra can play any of the infield positions. She can catch. She can play outfield. She can do a little bit of everything. I like her work habits. She has a work ethic that is bar none. She really gets after it.”
“It’s a little different not seeing Jersey over there,” Crawley said. “But I think Kendra and I have a different kind of bond than me and Jersey. It sucks not seeing Jersey over there, but Kendra and I are going to get along good.”
Huff had no trouble adapting to Big 7 competition as a freshman point guard on the basketball team, so her transition into softball is expected to be handled with the same ease.
“I think she’ll be just fine,” Strickler said. “You don’t think her being so young (freshman), but she is very ball-savvy. Her softball IQ is really high. She understands what’s going on.
“Alexis Dixon will back her up and play some second. Alexis is another one who is starting to come around,” Strickler said.
At second is Crawley, who set the Volunteer single-season record for home runs last year with nine.
“Individually, I’m looking to re-break the record I already broke,” said Crawley, whose early-March goal may have to be put off until next year. “As a team goal, I’m looking to at least make it to regionals this year. That’s my main goal.
“If we make it to regionals, we could do a lot. We just need to practice every day and work our tails off. It takes a lot to get there. We have to beat some of the best teams in our conference. We’ve got to come together and have good communication with each other and be good teammates,” Crawley said.
“I think we’re going to have a pretty good season. I think we’ve got a better team than what we’ve had since I’ve been up here. Everybody here can get the job done.”
“Of course, everyone knows Aliyah,” Strickler said about his fiery junior. “Whatever Aliyah’s got, she’s going to give it to you. She will go out there and play her heart out. She’s so emotional. It’s one thing I’m trying to get out: don’t be so emotional. But she just plays so hard and wants to win. She’ll do a lot. Aliyah can also play shortstop and outfield.”
“At first base will be Brianna Wilson,” said Strickler, rounding out the infield with the veteran senior. “Briana is a senior. She has just got to be consistent.
“Kendra Roberts, a freshman, will back her up. And Hannah Stewart will back up. Kendra is a type of kid who works hard. She’s bought into working on her mechanics,” Strickler said.
“We’ve got a good infield and we’ve got a good outfield,” Crawley said. “Audrey in center can run down any ball that is hit out there.”
“Our outfield, everybody knows Audrey Evans,” Strickler added. “She can flat out play. We’ve had some good centerfielders before, but Audrey is just amazing. She had one error last year. It was a line drive and a lot of people wouldn’t have given her an error, but I did.
“She’s made so many diving plays, it’s just been unbelievable. She’s another one who can play the infield. I can put her anywhere. She’s very versatile. She can go get the ball,” Strickler said.
“I’m hoping that we can hit better this year and play a little better as a team,” Evans said. “I think we get along better this year. I think we need to encourage each other and just try our best every game.”
Evans’ offensive game has improved, she said, due to lots of reps in travel ball.
“We play from May, after softball season’s over for the school, until October, November,” Evans said. “I think it’s helped me more hitting-wise, because last year when I played here, I didn’t hit as well as I hoped I could. Once I got to travel ball, I started hitting a lot better. I’m hoping that carries over.”
Evans will be flanked in the outfield by two veterans.
“In left field starting out, Kristen Kennedy, a junior, has really stepped up,” Strickler said. “Maggie Mosley is starting in right. She’s a senior.”
Strickler warned that the vets in the outfield may be pushed by youths on the bench.
“The thing of it is, they’ve got to work,” he said. “They can’t look over their shoulders, because there will be people on their heels. Other kids in the outfield are Reagan Skelton, Isabella Morris and Kira Dishner, sophomores, Madison Short and Clara Manis, freshmen.
“They’re strictly playing in the outfield. They’ve got to push one another. One thing about Madison Short is her versatility. She can come in and help us in the infield, too,” said Strickler, who discussed the rest of his depth.
“Hanna Ward is going to help us on the bases. She’s also really improving in the outfield. I’ve been real pleased with her. Alexis Dixon is another one who can play in the outfield. She’ll pitch and do a lot of running for us. Nova Ferguson is mainly an infielder,” Strickler said.
Also battling for outfield playing time is sophomore Nicole Byerley and freshman Avaree Mabe.
Should the team return to the field, the batting order may resemble what Strickler started out with in March, with the freshman shortstop batting first.
“Kendra will be leading off,” Strickler said. “She’s quick. She makes things happen on the bases. To be a freshman, she makes good decisions on the bases.
“Audrey Evans, right now, is plugged in there at number two. Audrey can hit anywhere up and down that lineup. She does a good job in the two-hole,” Strickler said.
“Aliyah Crawley is hitting third. Allie is hitting fourth. Myrtle is hitting fifth and Briana sixth. Seventh will probably be Abbey Cradic. Eighth will be Maggie Mosley and number-nine is Kristen Kennedy,” Strickler said.
“My number nine is just as important as my leadoff. I’ve always tried to have someone who can handle the bat in the nine spot. You’ve got to have somebody at the bottom of the lineup who can handle the bat and put pressure on the pitcher more than just one way,” he said.
“We’ve got to find people who will step up. There’s got to be a separation. One thing about this group is they’re competing. They have to compete every day. If they don’t, there will be somebody else pop up there. I’m not afraid to play a freshman. There are all kinds of options,” Strickler said.
“If you look over your shoulder, you’re going to be in trouble because somebody’s going to be knocking there. I want people stepping up, ready to play. We’ve just got to try to do the best we can because our conference is tough from top to bottom,” said Strickler, ranking the Big 7.
“I look for Science Hill and Boone to both be real good. You never know about Crockett. Tennessee High will be much improved. They didn’t lose a player from last year and they hit it at the end of the year as well as anybody in the conference,” said Strickler. “You’ve got Cherokee and D-B who will both be much-improved.”
While the strength of the league is as tough as ever, the style of play has evolved, he said.
“It has changed from the first year I coached down here until now,” Strickler said. “The game has changed. We’re going back to seeing a lot more quickness, aggressiveness in running the bases and being aggressive on defense. It’s come full-circle.”
Should the Lady Falcons resume play and head into district competition, the outlook should remain the same as it was in preseason.
“I think we can hit the ball with power. We’ve got kids who can hit the bomb,” said Strickler. “In the same sense, I want kids to get a lot of base hits. I’ll take 10 base hits over a home run any day. We showed that some last year that we can get consecutive hits. We need to do that.”
Losing so much of the season to the corona-closing seems like a shame for a group that likes to be together.
“One thing about this group is they enjoy being around each other,” Strickler said. “It makes it a joy to coach. They’re a fun bunch to coach. We get along and have a ball. They get along so well. I’ve never had a group get along as well as they do. That’s hard this day and time. But they all get along and have a good time.”
Hopefully, they’ll have a chance to play together again in 2020.
