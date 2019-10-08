CHURCH HILL – Volunteer spotted Tennessee High one game, then cruised to a 3-1 victory in the first round of the District 1 Volleyball Tournament Monday evening at Volunteer High School.
The fifth-seeded Lady Falcons and fourth-seeded Lady Vikings played a close first game, with Tennessee High leading the entire game until Volunteer tied it at 15-15, the first of seven ties down the stretch. Tennessee High eventually eked out a 26-24 victory to take a 1-0 lead.
“When they first came out, they weren’t nervous, they were fired up,” VHS coach Tennille Green said of her Lady Falcons. “So they had to calm down a little bit at first. Once they reeled themselves in, they pulled it together.”
Volunteer built a 6-2 lead in game 2, only to see the Lady Vikings rally to close to 6-5. But four straight points, capped by a Brooklyn Ward kill and block – extended Volunteer’s lead to 10-5, forcing a Tennessee High timeout.
The Lady Falcons kept the pressure on after the break, extending their lead to 13-6.
Tennessee High closed to within 14-11 on a Sydney Freeman kill, but Volunteer’s confident, cohesive play helped the Lady Falcons pull steadily away until claiming a 26-16 win to tie the match.
“They played very well and they came together and played as a team,” Green said of her Lady Falcons. “I liked their communication. Serving and passing; that were the two main things.”
Tennessee High jumped out to a 4-0 lead in game 3, then extended it to 9-4 until a key dig by Volunteer standout senior Jersey Wines – who does everything well on the volleyball court – jump-started a Lady Falcons rally.
With Wines serving, Volunteer went on an 8-0 run to put Volunteer up, 12-9, and force a Tennessee High timeout.
“She is one of our leaders, most definitely,” Green said of Wines. “She tries to keep everybody together. When she comes out here to warm up, she has her game face on. She’s very serious the whole time.”
Wines had two kills down the stretch, including the game point as Volunteer took game 3, 25-15, for a 2-1 lead.
“Every girl that was out there on the court was in on every play because even if they didn’t touch the ball, they were communicating,” Green said of the Lady Falcons’ impressive performance.
All of the players were locked in on every point. Sophomore Rylee Wines played beyond her years with solid serving and passing.
“Rylee has always played a higher age group, so this should not freak her out,” Green said. “She doesn’t think a whole lot about it. She just wants to play ball.”
Raenah Barton was solid up front, with several kills down the stretch of the final game.
“Raenah is my leader who keeps everybody peppy,” Green said. “She definitely showed up big-time tonight.”
Game 4 was last tied at 5-5. A block at the net by Sydney Dobbs gave Volunteer the lead it would never relinquish, as the Lady Falcons steadily pulled away for a 25-18 victory and 3-1 match win.
Jersey Wines led Volunteer with 24 kills and 27 digs. Raenah Barton added 14 kills. Josie Stapleton finished with 10 kills and 24 digs. Emma Green registered 24 digs while Sydney Dobbs had 21 assists, and Rylee Wines racked up 19 assists and 14 digs.
Monday’s victory guaranteed at least two more matches for Volunteer, including a second-round matchup with top-seeded Dobyns-Bennett, which was scheduled to be played at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening. (Results not available at press time.)
The winner of that match was scheduled to play at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The loser would play in a match following that one at approximately 7 p.m. The championship will be played at 7 p.m. Thursday. All matches are at Volunteer.
As well as the Lady Falcons are playing, you can toss the seeds out the window at this point. Volunteer is a dangerous, cohesive opponent.
“At the very first of the year, we had some situations that we needed to take care of, and we had injuries and sickness,” Green said.
“The second half of the season was when we could finally come together. We were healthy and we could start working as a team,” she said.
“They found their heart the second half of the season, I think. They got some fire about them. They feel good about themselves because they feel good about each other,” Green said.
“They’re intertwined right now,” she said. “They’re family.”
