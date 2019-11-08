HAWKINS COUNTY – As the 2019 high school football playoffs begin, it’s a good time to look back at the regular season and recognize some of the top individual performances by Cherokee and Volunteer players.
Cherokee, slated to travel to South Doyle Friday night for a playoff matchup, made it to the postseason due to the performance of the following players, led by junior linebacker Tater Haun, who led the team in tackles and bone-crushing hits.
Cherokee head coach Cody Baugh said Haun “has to be considered for all-state.”
Also big for the Chiefs this season were Tater’s cousin, Caleb, a senior mauler on the line, and senior quarterback Collin Trent. These two Chiefs are also expected to get plenty of college interest.
Here are some of Cherokee’s peak performers this season and their respective stats:
(TFL: tackles for loss; FF: forced fumbles; FR: fumblers recovered; PBU: passes broken up; INT: interceptions)
#4 Tater Haun
(Jr- LB)
142 Tackles, 3.5 Sacks, 12 TFL’s, 1 FF, 3 PBU; 22 tackles vs Volunteer, 19 tackles vs TN High, 18 tackles vs Daniel Boone
#8 Collin Trent
(Sr- QB/Safety)
88/152 1,311yds 12 TD’s 5 int’s
90 car 479yds 13TD’s
4 cat 65yds 1 TD
25 Tackles, 3 Int, 3 PBU, 1 FF, 1 FR
#1 Jonas Leeper
(Sr- ATH/CB)
31 cat. 444yds 4 TD’s
9 car. 37yds 2 TD’s
36 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Int, 2 PBU
#16 Trent Price
(Jr- RB)
109 car, 600yds, 5 TD’s
10 cat 116yds, 1 TD
#9 Brandon Ramsey
(Jr- DE)
78 tackles, 5 sacks, 3.5 TFL’s, 1 FF
#57 Caleb Haun (Sr- DL)69 tackles, 1 sack, 6 TFL’s
#23 Bobe Allen
(Jr- LB)
67 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 TFL’s, 1 PBU, 3 FF
#10 Will Price
(Fr- Safety)
48 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 PBU, 1 FR
Other Chiefs may not have posted gaudy stats, but were often in the middle of the play. A couple of Chiefs who provided plenty of impact were seniors Micah Smith and Austin Hamblen, two receivers/d-backs who were often at the center of the action.
Meanwhile, up in the east end of the county, Volunteer High School did not qualify for the playoffs, but did end the season on a high note, winning its final two games – both on the road – by large margins.
The Falcons won at Unicoi, 40-28, on Oct. 25, then closed with a 35-12 rout of Cocke County in Newport on Nov. 1.
“We kind of hit our stride and wish we had more to play,” Volunteer head coach Justin Pressley said.
Two Falcons likely to continue playing – at the next level – are seniors Peyton Derrick and Clay Snapp.
“If I’m looking for one of the strongest guys in Northeast Tennessee, I’m going after Clay. He’s extremely physical and extremely strong and has really good technique,” Pressley said. “Peyton, as well. Peyton is also undersized, but the things he can do with the football, I think will make anybody real excited.”
Snapp and Christian Gibson may not have filled up stat sheets, but their presence on the line helped others pick up some of those numbers.
“They were warriors up front for us without a doubt,” Volunteer assistant coach Josh Castle said. “Stat-wise though, it probably doesn’t show it as much. But we all know success starts upfront. We used a big rotation on the D-Line so it didn’t help those numbers.”
Here are some of Volunteer’s peak performers this season and their respective stats:
#18 Garrison Barrett
(Soph-QB)
133/207 (65%)
1437 yards
13 total TDs
#32 Cameron Johnson
(Jr-RB/LB)
163 carries 931 yards 5.71 yards per carry
9 TDs
37.5 tackles
1 INT
#3 Peyton Derrick
(Sr-WR)
86 Catches 858 Yards
9 TDs
15 Carries 72 yards
1000+ All Purpose Yards
#2 Eli Dorton
(Sr-ATH)
15 Catches 246 yards
40 carries 209 Yards
11/17 Passing 254 yards
4 Total TDs
#33 Jared Counts
(Soph-LB)
70.5 tackles
4 TFLs
2 FF
1 PBU
#34 Connor Crum
(Jr-DE)
59.5 tackles
7 sacks
4 TFLs
1 FF
1 PBU
#9 Dawson Dykes
(Soph-OLB)
53.5 tackles
3 sacks
1 TFL
1 INT
2 FFs
1 FR
3 PBUs
#55 Clay Snapp
(Sr. OL/DL)
28.5 tackles
2 sacks
3 TFLs
#5 Luke Bellamy
(Sr-CB)
23.5 tackles
1 TFL
1 INT
1 FF
7 PBUs
#28 Jacob Gladson
(Sr-CB)
18.5 tackles
2 TFLs
2 INTs
1 FR
7 PBUs
