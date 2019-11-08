ROGERSVILLE – Zayden Hayes led a balanced scoring attack and Rogersville City School built a halftime lead and held on for a 40-36 victory over crosstown rival Rogersville Middle School Tuesday night at RCS.
Hayes totaled nine points to lead seven RCS Warriors who scored in the game, including seven in the first half, which saw RCS take a 23-12 lead.
Hayes and Lofton Looney nailed three-pointers in the first quarter, while Colten McLain scored four points as RCS built a 12-7 lead. Elisha Tipton hit a three in the first to lead RMS.
Hayes added four points and Looney a three in the second quarter as RCS extended its lead.
Tipton led an RMS rally in the third quarter with five points, including a trey, while teammate H.L. Charles scored four as the RMS Warriors closed the gap to 33-25 through three periods. RCS’s Keaton Lawson helped keep the other Warriors at bay with two three-pointers in the quarter.
Tipton and Charles duplicated their third-quarter performance in the fourth as RMS outscored RCS, 11-7. Tipton connected on his third trey in the stanza.
RMS could get no closer than four points as the clock expired.
Besides nine points from Hayes, RCS got eight points from Lawson, and six points from three players – Devin Hamblen, McLain and Loften Lawson.
Tipton led RMS with 13, including three beyond the arc. Charles added 11, while Isaac Chandler and Tanner McPeak added five apiece.
