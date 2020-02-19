ROGERSVILLE – Monday’s District 1-AAA boys basketball tournament opener between Cherokee and Volunteer was about what you expect between the two Hawkins County rivals: a knock-down, drag-out battle from tip-off to final buzzer, with an overtime period to boot.
When all the dust had settled, the 7-seeded Falcons had beaten the 6-seeded Chiefs, 62-57, in a well-played, overtime battle. Volunteer will play the 3-seed, David Crockett (19-8), at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cherokee, the host of this year’s district tournaments.
“Not only was it Volunteer/Cherokee, it was postseason play,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “It’s the chance to advance. I’m happy for these kids. They went through a whole lot. They went through some rough times and persevered and stayed together.”
The Falcons (9-21, 1-11 in the Big 7) had just picked up their first league win Thursday against Cherokee, 59-52, in a game that had been rescheduled twice, avenging a 60-39 loss to Cherokee (9-20, 1-11) Jan. 17 at Volunteer.
“The last two games, we’ve done a lot of growing up,” Poe said. “I know we’ve got a tough task on hand on Wednesday, but, heck, we’re still playing.”
“You’ve got to give it to Coach Poe,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “They have bought in to what he’s selling. They’re young and they’re going to be good for a while. They played extremely hard. He’s got five kids that work at it and it means something to them and they’ve grown as the season’s went along.”
Most of Monday’s game was played at full throttle. The 11-11 first quarter featured five three-pointers, including two each by Cherokee’s Carter Metz and Volunteer’s Andrew Knittel.
Jon Wes Lovelace started the second with another three for Volunteer, which twice built leads of five in the second quarter, only to see Cherokee roar back to within 28-26 at halftime.
The third quarter featured two ties and five lead changes, with Cherokee ending the period on an Andrew Cope drive and Breiydon Gilliam three for a 44-40 lead.
Another Gilliam basket on a fast-break gave Cherokee a 48-43 lead with 3:45 left in the fourth. Knittel and Bradin Minton led a 6-1 run to tie the game at 49 with :41 remaining.
The Chiefs ran the clock down to :17 and called timeout. Out of the timeout, Micah Jones nailed a three from the right corner to put Cherokee ahead, 52-49, with :13 to go.
Volunteer pushed the ball up the court and worked it around to Evan Berry, who nailed a three from the opposite right corner as time expired, sending the 52-52 game into overtime.
“He’s a great shooter,” Poe said of Berry. “He really is. He’s a great shooter. He’s not just an average shooter. He can shoot. It’s one of those situations where he didn’t have time to think about it. He caught it, squared up, knocked it down. The breaks went our way once. They made a great shot to go ahead. We told them during the timeout that if they scored, we were going to get it in and go on up and play. I was expecting them to foul. They didn’t, which gave us a chance to get a shot off. I’m glad it worked out that way.”
Minton took the ball to the hoop to start the overtime and set the tone, putting the Falcons ahead, 54-52. After Dakota Hicks hit one of two free throws, Volunteer drew two Cherokee charges and forced a Cherokee turnover in three trips up the floor.
After Minton hit 2-of-2 free throws to increase Volunteer’s lead to 57-52, Knittel converted a three-point play and Hicks finished a layup to give the Falcons a 10-point lead, 62-52, with :37 to play.
Carter Metz hit two free throws and Jones converted a three-point play for Cherokee, but the Chiefs ran out of time and the Falcons moved on.
“It’s funny how our effort stayed up but our shooting went back down and we got in a slump,” Fields said. “We’ve worked really hard at it, but it didn’t seem to be that way for us. And they shot the face off the ball.
“It’s just a good learning experience, a learning experience for myself, primarily. I hate it for our kids. We get to host the tournament once every 10 years and for us to be out the first round. But give it to Volunteer, they did a good job,” Fields said.
“The rivalry between the two makes you play a little extra hard and on top of that being in the district tournament makes it even more than that,” Poe said. “So, I hope our guys learned how to raise their level of play, especially in postseason because hopefully these guys get to enjoy that for a long time.
“You can build on playing in postseason and having some success and with these young guys being out there on the floor at the end of the game having to handle adversity and learning. Hopefully, someday it will continue to pay off,” Poe said.
Knittel led Volunteer with 15 points, including three 3-pointers. Hicks scored 13. Berry had three treys, as well. Volunteer hit nine 3-pointers in the game.
Gilliam led Cherokee with 22. Metz added 19 and Jones nine.
Scoring droughts plagued the Chiefs throughout the 2019-20 season.
“I could see us starting to peak, and we never could get a breakthrough or get over some slumps,” Fields said. “Losing basketball games by three and four, and two and three, and then you keep doing that enough, eventually you just start to bleed out.
“Our seniors played hard. They gave everything they had all four years and I’m super-proud of them. But we’ve got to get back to work. We’ve got to get back to work in a hurry. I know it’s a whole year away, but we’re behind in many ways,” Fields said.
“Our kids competed really hard, the whole season. But like I told them, our goal is to control what we can control and that’s one thing everyone can control, their effort. It kind of got to the point where we’re not going to reward you for something you’re supposed to do,” Fields said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.