MORRISTOWN – Cherokee senior Austin Kirkpatrick captured the Inter Mountain Athletic Conference Cross Country Championship for the third straight year Thursday at Panther Creek State Park.
Kirkpatrick paced the boys’ field by winning the 5K race in 17:09.95, more than half a minute ahead of runner-up Alex Ogle of Sevier County (17:44.66).
Morristown West’s Christian Henry was third (17:48.79) followed by Cherokee’s Henry Brooks (17:59.00).
Joining Kirkpatrick and Brooks earning All-IMAC honors were freshmen girls Neyla Price and Landry Russell.
Price placed seventh among IMAC girls in 22:22.73, while Russell placed 10th, running the 5K race in 22:56.64.
Julianne Dodson of Morristown West won the girls race in a time of 19:45.09.
Each year, at the conclusion of the IMAC Championships, seniors from each IMAC school are recognized, then two scholarships are awarded to one senior boy and one senior girl. Each school contributes to the $500 scholarships.
This year, the scholarships were given to Cherokee’s Chloe Cooper and Marvin Roos of South Doyle.
Cherokee runners will compete in the TSSAA Region 1 Large And Small School Championships Thursday at Daniel Boone High School. The race determines who will represent the region in the TSSAA State Cross Country Championships Nov. 2 at Percy Warner State Park in Nashville.
Here are the top 15 and Cherokee finishing boys:
1 Kirkpatrick, Austin Cherokee Hig 17:09.95
2 Ogle, Alex Sevier Co. H 17:44.66 2
3 Henry, Christian Morristown-W 17:48.79
4 Brooks, Henry Cherokee Hig 17:59.00
5 Liposky, Patrick Morristown-W 18:04.55
6 Roman, Oscar Morristown-E 18:12.99
7 Sia, Nathan Morristown-W 18:17.25
8 Lovelace, Trent Morristown-W 18:29.25
9 Sauerbrei, Seth Jefferson Co 18:32.08
10 Ogle, Caleb Sevier Co. H 18:35.12
11 Sadlon, Dermot Morristown-E 18:35.96
12 Bales, Lucas Jefferson Co 18:48.76
13 Ownby, Thomas Sevier Co. H 18:56.70
14 Resendiz, Brando Morristown-W 19:00.87
15 Prince, Nash Morristown-E 19:01.46
50 Foster, Jesse Cherokee Hig 21:53.92
71 Houck, Tucker Cherokee Hig 24:01.99
76 Elkins, Noah Cherokee Hig 24:31.70
77 Hughes, Jordan Cherokee Hig 25:03.27
79 Lyons, Gabriel Cherokee Hig 25:32.05
Here are the top 15 and Cherokee finishing girls:
1 Dodson, Julianne Morristown-W 19:45.09
2 Wade, Chloe Sevier Co. H 21:35.82
3 Blazer, Morgan Cocke County 21:56.21
4 Page, Madisyn Morristown-W 22:06.47
5 Johnson, Stefani Sevier Co. H 22:12.28
6 Haas, Ashlyn Morristown-W 22:14.53
7 Price, Neyla Cherokee Hig 22:22.73
8 Shultz, Natali Sevier Co. H 22:34.84
9 Dockery, Madison Cocke County 22:52.41
10 Russell, Landry Cherokee Hig 22:56.64
11 Brown, Ashlynne Sevier Co. H 23:02.67
12 Ownby, Hannah Sevier Co. H 23:30.46
13 Couch, Peyton Morristown-W 23:36.00
14 Verran, Victoria South-Doyle 23:38.75
15 Rogers, Tori Jefferson Co 23:39.45
36 Cooper, Chloe Cherokee Hig 32:58.39
